Clare Waight Keller x Uniqlo collaboration: Everything we know so far

The Clare Waight Keller x Uniqlo collaboration, named Uniqlo : C, is a unique blend of Keller's sophisticated aesthetics and Uniqlo’s practical style, resulting in a collection that radiates timeless elegance.

The collaboration showcases a Fall/Winter 2023 womenswear collection, featuring 30 trans-seasonal pieces designed for layering. Each piece reflects Keller's signature design ethos, creating a collection that encapsulates both effortless and classic styles. The designer has also reimagined Uniqlo’s viral round mini bag, adding her distinctive touch to the popular accessory.

The much-anticipated collection released globally on September 15, is accessible to Uniqlo’s vast audience across different continents. The pieces are designed with versatility in mind, ensuring they transition seamlessly through different seasons and weather conditions, catering to the diverse needs of the global market.

Surprisingly, the price range of Clare Waight Keller x Uniqlo collaboration starts from £12.90 and ranges up to £110.

The Clare Waight Keller x Uniqlo collaboration comes in a variety of neutral and vibrant shades

Renowned British designer Clare Waight Keller has started a new journey. This time, she is taking a step forward in the world of casual wear with the Japanese giant, Uniqlo, marking her first-ever collaboration with the brand. Clare is well-known for her esteemed work at fashion houses such as Calvin Klein, Gucci, Chloé, and more notably, as Givenchy’s first female artistic director.

Waight Keller said:

"The collection is about bringing casual chic to an everyday, essential wardrobe, For me, that captures a modern, effortless sense of style – this is something I've done for years and wanted to bring into this collection, to express what I believe is true to us."

The Clare Waight Keller x Uniqlo collaboration allowed Keller to delve into her archives and bring forth a collection that was a true reflection of her design sensibility. She was involved in every step, from fabric trials to fittings, dedicating a full six months to perfecting the 30 pieces in the Uniqlo : C collection.

The Clare Waight Keller x Uniqlo collaboration beautifully marries British design sensibilities with Japanese casualwear style. For the pieces, Keller drew inspiration from the diverse fashion landscape of London, incorporating a mix-and-match approach that resonated with Uniqlo’s versatile style.

The Uniqlo : C collection is timeless, trans-seasonal, and multifunctional. The pieces are designed to be layered, allowing for adaptability to different temperatures around the world.

The collection features a range of neutral and vibrant colors, aiming to create a harmonious and coordinated wardrobe that complements various styles. The trench coat, a symbol of timeless fashion, is a significant element of the collection, embodying the softness and feminine elements Keller is known for.

Looking ahead, the future of the Clare Waight Keller x Uniqlo collaboration holds promise. Although specific future plans remain unconfirmed, both Keller and Uniqlo express hope for continued collaboration. The partnership represents a symbiosis of luxury and casual wear, bringing forth a collection that is as versatile as it is stylish.

The price range of Clare Waight Keller and Uniqlo collection is something like,

Cotton silk blend scarf: £12.90

Comfeel touch lace up short boots: £49.90

Cotton silk blend scarf (large): £19.90

Pleated color block skirt: £49.90

Adjustable bucket hat: £24.90

Light down jacket: £79.90

Double face wrap coat: £109.90

The team-up between Clare Waight Keller and Uniqlo is like a cool mix of fancy design and relaxed style. The collection stands out with its classic elegance, easy-to-wear vibe, and suitability for all kinds of weather. This line-up is a big deal in the fashion scene! It shows the designer’s idea of making clothes that look good and last long while being handy.