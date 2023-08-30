Jujutsu Kaisen x Uniqlo collaboration: Everything we know so far

Great news is coming for the Jujutsu Kaisen fans as the Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo launched its new collection, capturing the moments from the series' season 2. The capsule collection was launched in Japan on August 25, 2023.

Uniqlo brings out five graphic tee shirt collections in this capsule launch, replicating Jujutsu Kaisen's 'Hidden inventory/pre-mature death' scenes. The collection also includes the Shibuya incident arc from the first season.

The collaboration between these two got its first glimpse in 2021 during the first release of this popular manga series. Back then, Uniqlo launched tee shirts featuring Yuji Itadori, Satoro Gojo, and Magumi Fushiguro in two installments. The capsule collection from the second collaboration of Uniqlo and the manga series will be available globally from September 28, 2023.

The second collaboration of Uniqlo and Jujutsu Kaisen takes elements from the Shibuya arc

The second collaboration between Uniqlo and Jujutsu Kaisen series brings five different graphic tee shirts in different mixtures. The first tee shirt comes in a black cotton silhouette, and the patch of the graphic design depicts the hidden inventory picture where Satoru Gojo can be spotted in his younger age.

The second piece comes in the azure shade, which features Satoru Gojo and Suguro Geto. The images of the two characters are illustrated in their school uniform. A quote from the hidden inventory scene, "We're the strongest," is etched in white ink at the bottom of the graphics.

The Lilac tee shirt has the illustration of Toji Fushigaro with his cursed tool. The design is printed at the left front, where Toji's face is half hidden with his tool. In pink, "Heavenly restriction" is written in a curved pattern, aligning the tool.

There are two tee shirts in white shade. One has Satoru Gojo's awakening scene, and the other has a patch design of the Shibuya arc featuring Itadori, Satoro, and Nobara Kubisaki on the back. The logo of the Shibuya arc is printed on the chest.

All the tee shirts are designed in men's sizes, but women can also wear them. The Jujutsu Kaisen tee shirts are available on the website for $24.9 from sizes XXS to 3XL.

More about the Jujutsu Kaisen series and Uniqlo's previous collection

Jujutsu Kaisen is a great manga series written by Gege Akutami. The story of the anime begins with one of the main characters, Yuji Itadori, who promised his dying grandfather to help others to his last breath. However, he got involved with the occult club and became the vessel of Sukuna, a curse.

The story continues with a transforming journey of Itadori and his teacher, Satoru Gojo. With numerous other characters from the series, it ended the season 1 with a thrill. However, season 2 started with the younger version of the high school boys Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Season 2, part 2, will highlight the present days of Itadori.

The madness of this anime series got hype when the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie was released in 2021. However, since then, Uniqlo has tried to please its manga fans by having a great assortment in their Uniqlo Tee shirt collection (UT collection). In the previous collaboration, the fast fashion brand launched seven tee shirts for men and four kids tee shirts.

Uniqlo will launch its second capsule collection globally on September 28, 2023.