Clare Waight Keller x UNIQLO "Uniqlo : C" collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored 

Clare Waight Keller's debut collection for UNIQLO takes LifeWear's high-quality everyday staples to the next level. Uniqlo : C's inaugural collection captures the vitality and refinement of the modern woman on the go.

The recently surfaced Clare Waight Keller x UNIQLO apparel collection is all set to enter the fashion world on September 15, 2023. Those interested in revamping their wardrobe can get their hands on these elegant items online as well as at the in-store locations of the fashion label.

Clare Waight Keller x UNIQLO "Uniqlo : C" collection features oversized, autumn-friendly silhouettes

Clare Waight Keller is known for her work with reputed fashion houses and celebrities. The British fashion designer is now joining hands with UNIQLO to create a new womenswear brand.

The description of the upcoming collaboration on the fashion label's website reads:

“Creating a core wardrobe of chic essentials for the modern woman that move easily from the city to the country and beyond. Chic, versatile pieces made for the energy of modern life.”

The new collection, Uniqlo : C, is expected to bring Waight Keller's elegant, yet adaptable color scheme to UNIQLO, which has already collaborated with Jil Sander, JW Anderson, and others. The line is set to debut in Fall 2023 and includes 30 items such as coats, blouses, skirts, dresses, and more.

The iconic trench coat is reinvented in a 4-season gabardine pattern. PUFFTECH blouses and coats are also included in the collection and they feature soft fleece, which is carefully infused with anti-static technology for the winter. Individuals can also get their hands on the knife-pleated maxi skirt. This satin skirt comes in warm autumn tones.

The skirts and dresses feature delicate micro-floral and paisley patterns. The collection also includes a range of casual sweaters, cardigans, and zipped oversized pullovers. An expanded version of the fashion brand's signature round, tiny shoulder bag is also part of the collaboration.

During an interview with Vogue, the designer discussed the latest collaboration. She mentioned that she wanted to offer customers an "effortless wardrobe that's really focused." She aimed for the items in the collection to be chic, casual, and also appropriate to wear on the weekends.

“I wanted to bring the essence of what I do: fluidity, movement, femininity—those were really key. But I also wanted to bring my sort of British sensibilities—the fact that I’ve always loved a little bit of this boy-meets-girl style, and the idea of attitude dressing,” she said.

She continued:

"It was a full six months of just working on 30 pieces, all the way from doing the different fabric trials to doing up to five fittings on things, which is not normal. Usually [at luxury houses] we’re racing through two or three and then on to the next."

More about Clare Waight Keller

Clare Waight Keller, a British-born designer, has held positions at several top fashion companies. She has also been the Creative Director for some of the world's most prominent luxury labels in London and Paris, where she managed ready-to-wear and couture designs.

She was named Womenswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2018. TIME Magazine's TIME 100 Awards also named her one of the most influential persons in 2019.

The designer is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming collection on September 15, 2023.