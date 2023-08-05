Pharrell Williams' BBC x ICECREAM First Delivery Fall collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Fashion giant Billionaire Boys Club (BBC), based in New York City and owned by famed music producer and designer Pharrell Williams, has once again demonstrated its creative brilliance by unveiling the hotly anticipated ICECREAM Fall 2023 collections. The label's newest offerings, known for their unique mix of street fashion aesthetics and contemporary elegance, are set to make a definitive statement in the public eye.

BBC is dropping its first release of the season, captioned "TECHNICAL SYSTEMS." This season's collection takes an intimate look at people's relationships with new tech, making a clever comment on how it has become an integral part of our daily life. The new collection weaves a story through wardrobe mainstays like throwback knit t-shirts, embroidered crewnecks, shirts, denim and cargo pants, airy bombers, and accessories with vivid graphics.

The BBC ICECREAM First Delivery apparel collection is currently available for purchase from the brand's website. The retail prices of the pieces in this collection range from $25 to $245.

BBC and ICECREAM released a graphic-rich assortment for Fall 2023

The first drop of BBC's subsidiary, ICECREAM's Fall 2023 collection, "FILL IN THE BLANK," seems to be using the wearer's thoughts to finalize the designs. The illustrations on the hoodies, fleece shorts, and woven t-shirts are deliberately incomplete.

These wardrobe essentials evoke the consumers' imagination to literally fill in the blanks with paint-by-number graphics, emulating a kind of DIY fun activity. The collection has arrived with a coloring book featuring some of the ICECREAM's most iconic graphic motifs.

This fall, the skate label brings a new wide-leg bottom silhouette inspired by the fit of the 1990s and early 2000s. The "VANILLA FIT" bottoms are the most laidback fit of the ICECREAM offerings. The collection features elevated pieces such as woolen varsity jackets, rip-stop sets, and mohair cardigans with classic ICECREAM graphic renditions.

The BBC and ICECREAM Fall 2023 collection, which was launched on August 3, is now available at the flagship stores in New York and Miami, as well as online at BBC ICECREAM.

Items offered under the latest fall collection

Here's a full rundown of apparel offered as part of the ICECREAM FALL collection 2023:

Rattler Jacket is priced at $215.

Puffy Snapback Hat comes with a price tag of $60.

Reptile SS woven shirt is listed at $140.

Convertible Pant can be bought at $140.

Scoop SS tee is marked at $60.

Stitches Visor Hat is carrying a price of $65.

Black Follow The Numbers LS Knit is priced at $85.

Color Time SS Tee comes at $60.

Camo Hoodie is listed at $215.

Paint By Number Short can be bought at $160.

Anaconda SS Tee is priced at $60.

Python Jean is marked at $245.

Spelling Dad Hat is listed at $60.

Cone Crew sweatshirt is priced at $135.

She Has Your Eyes SS Tee can be bought at $60.

The Collector SS Tee is marked at $60.

White One Hundred SS Tee is priced at $60.

Standard Hoodie is listed at $135.

Over And Out Short is priced at $130.

FAUXLEX SS TEE is marked at $60.

Perimeter Jean can be bought at $245.

Let's Have Some SS Knit is listed at $95.

Snow Tops Sweatpants is marked at $145.

Skate Fit Pant is priced at $185.

Sundae Night SS Knit is marked at $95.

Shoe Box Skateboard is listed at $65.

Coloring Book comes at a price of $25.

There's a lot that this assortment offers. For more options, check out the official website of BBC. If you want to freshen up your wardrobe with chic outfit options, don't miss out on the newly launched collection.