Top 5 greatest art x sneaker collaborations of all time

The trend of wearing sneakers for style rather than just comfort is becoming increasingly popular. But amongst so many evolutions in sneaker designs, is it also possible for sneakers to become art?

There is a lot of room for colorful alternatives to make you feel cooler, so sneakers do not have to be just like basic white Stan Smiths. Instead, there is some wonderful space for colorful alternatives. This evolution will give your beloved sneakers the feel of a canvas with art when you wear them.

Several contemporary artists, including KAWS, Damien Hirst, and Takashi Murakami, have collaborated with footwear giants to decorate unconventional designs. From low-top scratch sneakers to casual slip-ons, the list below has something for everyone.

Keith Haring x Reebok and 4 other best art x sneaker collaborations of all time

1) Keith Haring x Reebok

If you ever feel that you are not just a typical sneaker enthusiast but someone who seeks artistic kicks, then this is the sneaker collab you should be looking for. In addition to being very active and producing some outstanding modern art, Keith Harring has collaborated with Reebok to design a very creative and complex cartoon imagery sneaker silhouette for the anti-drug campaign "Crack is Wack".

The "Crack is Wack" pack is a collaborative effort between Reebok and the estate of Keith Haring. It is meant to pay homage to an anti-drug campaign that took place in the 1980s, in which the late artist participated.

Bright orange is combined with black, grey, and white in this pack, which also features iconic silhouettes like the Instapump Fury, Pump Omni Lite, and Court Victory Pump. Additionally, the pack is adorned with Haring's recognizable pop art patterns and incorporates these colors.

The Keith Haring x Reebok sneakers are available for $200 at select retail sites and the official Reebok site.

2) Takashi Murakami x Vans

The well-known anime artist from Japan designed a one-of-a-kind sneaker collection that was released in limited quantities. Both the happy flower and the skull patterns replicate in the shoe design his signature "Superflat" style. It merges anime, pop culture, and otaku themes in a broad spectrum of colors, prints, and shapes. The collection focuses on two key motifs from his body of work.

Takashi Murakami, who has established himself as one of the most popular artists on the sneaker and streetwear scene, has contributed his singular vision to a limited-edition set of Vans Slip-On shoes.

The Slip-On includes four different iterations of Murakami's distinctive anime-inspired artwork, including the "smiling flower" and skull themes. Regarding shoes, the slip-on is the perfect canvas (literally) for an artistic makeover. Each of the high-quality versions of this shoe has a leather inner lining and a heel pad, both printed with an illustration of a dog and dual branding.

The Takashi Murakami x Vans retails for $200 at the official Vans retail site and other select retail sites.

3) Tom Sachs x Nike

This collaboration perfectly exemplifies the magic created when art and technology merge. The NikeCraft Tom Sachs Mars Yard Shoe is attractive and reminiscent of NASA's investigation of Mars.

The aerodynamic model of the sneaker is built by combining scientific standards with the artist's aesthetics in order to walk across harsh and uneven terrain. Would you like to experience something similar to a voyage to outer space? If yes, then the Tom Sachs sneaker is for you!

One of the sneakers under this artistic partnership is the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft "Field Brown." The sneaker's upper combines mesh, fusing, and suede in a monochromatic pattern.

Swooshes on the profile, pull tabs on the tongue and spine, and the sole units are all done in a deep chocolate brown, while the rest of the GPS, as the silhouette is commonly known, wears a lighter but richer outfit.

The sneaker retails for $110 at the official Nike retail site and other retail sites.

4) Andy Warhol x Converse

In 2015, Converse made their collaboration with Andy Warhol's estate public to adapt the pop artist's most iconic images to Chuck Taylor's signature canvas upper.

They produced a pair of clean off-white Chucks with the iconic Campbell's Tomato Soup can screen printed in a variety of colors on the heel and a black and gray Chuck Taylor Low with the same Tomato Soup can graphic all over the upper.

The Andy Warhol x Converse sneaker retails for $95 at the Converse retail site and other select retail sites.

5) Damien Hirst x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star

The well-known British artist offered an original Chuck Taylor All-Star shoe design for Converse, drawing his motivation from the picture "All You Need Is Love." The butterflies in this print are yellow and blue on a red background. This particular print was created in the color red, and it featured butterflies in yellow and blue.

At an auction held by Sotheby's in 2008, the original painting, titled "All You Need Is Love", was sold for a price of $2,420,000, and the total amount was donated to the Global Fund, which helps support efforts to eradicate AIDS in African countries. The design of these shoes is a significant part of an attempt that is being made to raise money for the campaign.

These artistic Converse sneakers retail for $100 at the official Converse retail site and other retail sites.

The sneakers mentioned above are examples of how art and sneaker giants rarely collaborate, but when they do, it's a blessing for sneakerheads everywhere. Do you have a favorite pair of sneakers with an artistic theme? Share it with us below!

