Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Rattan" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

An all-new "Rattan" version of the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe is now getting ready to be released in the upcoming weeks. In recent months, the "Brown" and "White/Yellow" variants and restocking of the "Archive" colorway of the shoe have been initiated. The latest version of the Tom Sachs creation will be unveiled with an all-rattan makeup that gives it a minimal yet chic appeal.

The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Rattan" is scheduled to go on sale during the holiday season of 2023 via Nike's SNKRS app, Tom Sachs' website, as well as a few select stores both online and offline. The retail pricing will be $10 more than previous releases and will be $120 for unisex shoe sizes.

Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe will arrive in "Rattan" makeup

Here's a detailed look at the arriving NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Rattan shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

When Tom Sachs first revealed the sneakers earlier in 2022, he promised that the General Purpose Shoe would be made available in more stores and in a wide range of colors. The designer from New York City seems to be keeping his commitments. Now that more colors are being developed, such as the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe "Rattan," customers are getting a sneak peek at some of them.

With his NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe, Tom Sachs defied the trend in the shoe business, which was dominated by throwback basketball styles and foam-based slip-ons. The sneaker, which he even calls "boring," is made to be battered and worn down, and it frequently comes in hues that go better with age, just like fine wine. A tonal "Rattan" variant of the silhouette was recently unveiled alongside the colorway of "White Gorge Green."

The complete mesh, TPU, and suede top of the GPS features the same construction as prior iterations and is therefore coated in tonal hues of rattan. The TPU layer, along the toebox and the Nike swoosh, comes in a darker shade that gives the monochromatic esthetic some depth while the suede and mesh adhere to a softer shade of tan.

Regarding the majority of the models, suede panels on the heel tab and eyestays coordinate with the materials used elsewhere, while the branding elements on the top of the tongue use the same color scheme. Underfoot, a rattan-colored rubber midsole and an identically colored lugged rubber outer sole unit are present.

Shoes made by NikeCraft are created to exact the demands of world-class athletes. All of their activities are supported by the design and manufacturing of NikeCraft items, which also convey their narrative.

The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe will soon receive another new "Rattan" variation. If sneakerheads are interested in getting their hands on these minimalist shoes, sign up on the Nike website for real-time information on the release date.

As already mentioned, the Swoosh’s design team and Tom Sachs have also worked on “White Gorge Green” ensemble of the silhouette. The stated colorway will launch sometime during the fall season of 2023. These pairs will also be offered by the official e-commerce stores of Nike and Tom Sachs, alongside a slew of affiliated retail merchants with a selling price label of $110.

