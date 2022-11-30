World AIDS Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know about HIV and AIDS

December 1 is observed as the World AIDS Day every year by the WHO. This is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against the disease, to support those who live with HIV, and to remember those who have died because of an HIV-related illness.

In the early-to-mid 20th century, HIV spread from other primates to humans in West-Central Africa. Over the years, this chronic disease has become a serious public health concern. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States first recognized AIDS in 1981, and its cause — HIV infection — was identified in the early part of the decade.

HIV AIDS is considered to be a pandemic (a disease that's widespread across the world and is actively spreading) and has claimed between 33.6-48.6 million lives till date. Over 650,000 people died from HIV-related causes and 1.5 million people acquired HIV in 2021.

What is HIV/AIDS?

AIDS or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). It's a chronic, potentially life-threatening condition in which the HIV retrovirus attacks the infected person's immune system, weakening it so that the body's ability to fight infection and disease is reduced.

HIV is a sexually transmitted disease (STI). It can also be spread through contact with infected blood, illicit injection drug use, or needle sharing. During pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding, it can also be passed from mother to child. Without any treatment, HIV can weaken the immune system over time to the point where you develop AIDS.

After the initial infection, a person might not exhibit any symptoms or might go through a brief period of influenza-like illness. Usually, that's followed by an extended period of incubation when there're no symptoms.

As the infection worsens, it causes more immune system interference, raising the risk of developing opportunistic infections, tumors, and other common infections like tuberculosis, which are uncommon in people with a healthy immune system. The condition is usually termed as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome after these symptoms start appearing.

Treatment and Prevention

While there's no absolute cure for HIV spectrum disorders, medications can control the infection and prevent progression of the disease.

Antiviral treatments for HIV have reduced deaths worldwide, and international organizations are working to increase the availability of prevention and treatment measures in resource-limited countries.

Hence, prevention is the best way to go as far as HIV is concerned. Safe sex, needle exchange programmes, treating infected people, and pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis are all prevention strategies to be used and are advocated for the prevention of the disease. Antiretroviral therapy for both mother and child is used to prevent the disease from getting transmitted to newborn children.

History of World AIDS Day

December 1 is observed as World AIDS Day every year in an effort to spread awareness about the disease and bring people from all communities together to combat it.

James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter first established World AIDS Day in August 1988 to gain some measure of control over the pandemic that has claimed the lives of so many people. Thomas Netter and James W. Bunn both served as public affairs representatives for the WHO's AIDS Global Program.

Significance of World AIDS Day

The purpose of World AIDS Day is to combat the stigma associated with the disease and to emphasize the importance of offering care and support to those who're afflicted by the disease.

Due to the lockdown and disruption of essential services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which took precedence, HIV prevention, testing, and treatment took a backseat. As a result, progress against the HIV pandemic has stalled; resources have shrunk, and millions of lives are now at risk.

World AIDS Day is crucial, as it serves as a reminder to the public and government sthat HIV still exists and that it's still critical to raise funds, increase awareness, combat prejudice, and improve education on the disease.

Theme for World AIDS Day 2022

On this World AIDS Day, December 1, UNAIDS is calling on everyone to confront the injustices that are impeding the fight to end the pandemic.

The theme of 'Equalize' is a rallying cry for people to pursue the tried-and-true methods needed to close gaps and aid in the eradication of HIV. That's to ensure that everyone is well served, and to increase the availability, quality, and acceptability of HIV treatment, testing, and prevention services.

The reformation of laws, policies, and practices to combat prejudice and isolation experienced by HIV-positive people as well as important and disadvantaged communities must be done. HIV-positive people need to be accepted as a part of the community and not shunned.

To ensure equitable access to the most advanced HIV science, technology exchange among communities as well as between the Global South and the North must be ensured.

Communities are encouraged to use and modify the 'Equalize' message to draw attention to the specific inequalities HIV-positive people face and to advocate for the necessary corrective measures.

