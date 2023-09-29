5 best street style looks from Paris Fashion Week SS24

The Paris Fashion Week SS24 kicked off its fashion events on September 25 and will continue till October 3. This fashion week is expected to show off a lot of sartorial innovation and showcase veteran designers and their message.

The street style, however, remains an alluring aspect of the fashion weeks.. As the chilly wind swept through the Parisian street, its influence on street fashion was obvious.

Guests wrapped themselves in leather jackets or jumpers, while some bravely embraced the chilly season, showcasing sheer silhouettes. The Parisian street witnessed the diversity of fashion as some adopted an understated tone, while some stuck to denim.

Here are the 5 best street-style looks of Paris Fashion Week ss24:

1) The vibrance in the red silhouette

The TV personality Kylie Jenner dropped at the French capital straight away from Milan Fashion Week and added warmth to the chilly weather of Paris. The 26-year-old Kardashian sister covered herself from top to toe in a red v-neck silhouette that has a flared hem.

On the way to Acne studio, Jenner was spotted wearing a full-sleeved bright red dress. Accentuating the mermaid-core fashion in vibrant colors, Kylie paired the matching leather heel with a baguette purse. Completing her look with oversized sunglasses and covering half of her face with Chinese bangs.

2) The vintage look

The Godmother actress Kaia Gerber mingled the masculine silhouette with feminine accessories. The model walked through the Parisian street wearing an oversized suit, embracing the retro fashion in Paris Fashion Week.

Kaia is clad in a grey oversized blazer with a black shirt underneath it. She matched it with trousers, reflecting Tony Montanna's vibe. She styled the look with a plunging neckline and added shoulder-length earrings. The pointy pumps and brown glasses finished off this look.

3) Bold in black

Hailey Bieber, the queen of minimalist fashion, attended the Saint Laurant event at Paris Fashion Week wearing in black dress. The Rhode owner maintained her signature touch while embracing the bold look.

Hailey flaunted her smooth back from the large, round-shaped cut-out of the black gown while posing on a black stiletto. Her honey-brown bob and glossy lips conveyed her minimalist aesthetics while her smokey eye look added a bit of an edge.

4) Elegance in transparency

Emma Mackey, the Barbie actress exudes boldness in a sheer top. At the front row of Saint Laurant, Emma resembled the adult version of S*X Education's teenage Maeve.

She wore a see-through black top and paired it with a long skirt with an overcoat hanging from her shoulder. Clubbing it with a patent leather boot, Emma effortlessly posed before the lens while her honey-brownish hair complimented her appearance.

5) The Millennial aesthetics

During the Paris Fashion Week, the street style remained versatile while paparazzi captured the Blackpink member Jisoo's edgy look just before Dior's event. The K-pop idol was flaunting the millennial fashion cladding a sleeveless mini dress.

Jisoo's vintage LBD had a dramatic lapel while the silhouette perfectly clinched her waist. She forewent any jewelry and added a pair of knee-length chunky boots adorned in laces and buckles. The Lady Dior Joy bag in her hand exudes a dainty look to this Dior's darling.

Whether it is the celebrities or the guests at Paris Fashion Week, black seems the universal dress code in the French capital. Additionally, aligning with the upcoming winter season, trendsetters opted for nude shades.