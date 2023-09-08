5 Best Looks of Hailey Bieber

Recently, Hailey Bieber was announced as the global brand ambassador of FILA on its 50th anniversary. The style mogul has electrified the internet with her navy blue shorts or the table tennis printed oversized jacket from the FILA house.

Hailey consistently expresses her preference for a simple, modern aesthetic through her wardrobe choices. Whether it is street fashion or the red carpet, the 26-year-old model slays with her effortless fashion. Assessing all her best clothing and style epochs, here are the best 5 fashion moments that show her couture message elaborately.

Hailey Bieber's ever-stylish outfit moments

1) Hailey Bieber in a slender cutout dress

At the second Annual Museum Awards in 2022, Mrs. Bieber appeared in a dark brown cut-out dress which was enough to stir up the fashion industry. The minimalistic clothing the model frequently wears looks underestimated fashion to some fashion fans, but this garment challenges their perceptions.

Bieber wore a dark brown silhouette from Saint Laurant that hugged her body while showing her abs. This strapless attire had a twist at its bustline where the diamond-shaped cut out on the abs area enhanced her boldness. The ruffles on the waistline finished off the look with the flared patterned hem.

To accentuate the effortless fashion, she added a sleek choker and some rings to her hands. Keeping her black shoulder-length hair open, Bieber was one of the most attractive celebrities of the day.

2) Hailey adopted the Barbicore trend in 2019

Probably, the Barbie Core trend was rooted in Hailey in 2019 when she wore the shimmery pink backless gown at the Met Gala. The baby pink tinted gown and her flawless skin must be one of the best outfits of the day.

The Rhode owner dropped the pink backless outfit from Alexander Wang which had a halter neck with a huge cut-out on the back. A sleek strap was etched with the designer's monogram at the back, which looked like it supported the extended floor-swept gown.

Denika Bedrossian, the stylist of the model for that day sprinkled some glittery dust on her cheek to compliment the gown when her blond hair got a tight pony with a black bow. Her glossy nude shade lips, trifecta ear studs, and bold cat eye makeup wrapped up the look.

3) Hailey snapped the pregnancy rumors at the Grammy

With sultry eyes, Bieber spread her magical charm and looked so calm at Grammy 2022. To enhance her calmness she chose a relaxed satin gow. Shutting down the pregnancy rumor, the model elegantly posed with her husband at the event.

She wore Saint Laurent's creative designer Anthony Vacallero's designed gown in silk fabric that has a flowy pattern. This relaxed strapless minimalistic gown extended to the floor where she kept a messy braid in her brunette hair. In this glamorous event, Hailey stood out in this subdued elegance.

To add the charm of that sleek relaxed outfit, she wore the Elsa Peretti necklace from Tiffany where she coordinated two sleek neck pieces together. She completed the look with her T1 ring.

4) Hailey's sporty couture

The 26-year-old model has changed the definition of street fashion as she often gets spotted in the most casual outfits. In March, Bieber was caught in a sporty attire with her bob-cut hair.

The model walked through the Los Angeles road on the way to her office in a dark denim mini-skirt. She paired it with a grey anorak which got the color block of red and navy blue.

She coupled her outfit with a Nike sneaker and thick hooped earrings. This minimalistic sporty look of her created the magic on the street.

5) The Jort fashion of Mrs. Bieber

The Jort, jeans, and shorts became a signature sartorial expression of this fashion mogul when she was spotted with these denim shorts with her friend Justine Skye on the Los Angeles street.

Hailey in Jorts and a double breast coat. ( Image via Getty)

The model donned a Levi's denim short and paired it with a V-neck Prada vest sweater and a white tee shirt underneath. She coupled it with Eytys Otello loafers and a Miu Miu shoulder bag. The dark-hued double-breasted coat overlayed the whole look.

Bella Hadid started the spring Jort trend earlier this year, and Bieber has fanned the flame. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

These five examples from among her many fashion moments serve as a summary of the various facets of Hailey's fashion proclivity.