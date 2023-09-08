Nike Air Force 1 "Metallic Silver" studded sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, debuted the iconic Air Force 1 in 1982 and celebrated the model's 40th anniversary in 2022. The brand has given the sneakers multiple makeovers throughout 2023. To continue the streak, the silhouette has been given another makeover in the form of a "Metallic Silver" version.

The Swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Metallic Silver" yet. However, per the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, they will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming weeks.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Metallic Silver" sneakers, which feature studded profile swooshes

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "Metallic Silver" sneakers feature studded profile swooshes (Image via Sportskeeda/Nike)

As mentioned earlier, the beloved Air Force 1 was launched by Nike in 1982. Bruce Kilgore designed it for hardwood basketball courts. The sneakers quickly gained popularity, especially among basketball players and hip-hop artists. The model gradually became a significant part of pop culture and the streetwear world.

The official Nike website describes the Air Force 1 and its current-day relevance as follows:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe."

The latest "Metallic Silver" version of the sneakers takes inspiration from the "Triple White" color scheme. The innovative studded design detail blends with the traditional and classic triple white color scheme.

The upper comes constructed in all-leather material. A silver hue is added to the lace dubraes, featuring the "AF-1" lettering and the "AIR" lettering on the sock liners.

The rest of the sneakers are clad in a pristine white hue, including the base midsoles and the rubber sole unit. The tee boxes have perforations to make the flow of air easier and add comfort.

The most prominent highlights, however, are the metallic studs placed in a swoosh shape. They add a modern look to the design.

As mentioned earlier, an official release date hasn't been announced for the Air Force 1 Low "Metallic Silver" sneakers. However, they are expected to be released in the coming weeks via the brand's e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.