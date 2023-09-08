When Naomi Campbell, the iconic supermodel, and PrettyLittleThing, the womenswear retailer owned by Boohoo Group, announced their collaboration on July 3, and while fans the world over were excited to see what the veteran supermodel had up her sleeves, it seems the collection hasn't been met with a lot of positive reviews.

Netizens expressed their reservation about the collaboration (Image via Instagram/@josieethaina)

The collection was put together to pay homage to Naomi’s iconic 90’s style and to let her fans share in her rich fashion history.

On the collection and its significance, Naomi says:

"This collaboration is an extension of my commitment to create and promote opportunities for young, emerging designers. Within my collection, it was important to recognize and include some of the amazing talent that's out there. I am very intentional about using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of creatives from around the world."

The collection, which comprises 82 styles of carefully curated outfits, was made available for purchase on September 5, 2023, and some of the fans are not impressed by the Vogue star's collaboration.

Criticism is on the heels of the collection’s debut at the New York Fashion Week 2023.

Naomi was seen strutting the runway in her iconic walk, featuring the items in the collection.

Social media users have expressed their displeasure at the Naomi x PrettyLittleThing collaboration

Fans have had much to say about the collaboration, and most of them have not been positive.

Even though the collection hasn’t been well received by some social media users, several Hollywood celebrities trooped into the Cipriani 25 Broadway on Tuesday to watch the model/designer at her finest.

The collection includes silver-sequined dresses, intricately cut-out gowns, beaded skirts, tailored suits, and statement trench coats. With a price range of 10 to 120 Pound sterlings and 10 to 185 US Dollars, everyone will surely get pieces that suit their budgets. The size range is all-inclusive as the collection makes provisions for UK size four up to 30 and US size 0 up to 26.

Naomi, as the creative designer of the project, also collaborated with Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson, two incredibly talented designers, to create two styles in her collection.

Chris Parnell, the head of design at PrettyLittleThing, said, on the collaboration:

''We are not just launching a new collection; we are making history with the most significant collaboration we've ever undertaken. We can't wait to see our customers wearing these designs.''

Many people have expressed displeasure at the supermodel's collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, a fast fashion brand, with one user suggesting that the collaboration is beneath her.

Some others have found Naomi's collection underwhelming as they were expecting more.

While others have been rendered speechless, not by the beautiful designs but by the amount of criticism they have for the collaboration.

Another user seemed to have many questions after seeing the collection's details.

Other reactions have been insulting, with Twitter users calling the Naomi x PrettyLittleThing collaboration "a blasphemy" and "horrendous."

But it is well known that the supermodel cannot hold back her opinion as she has replied to critics saying that ''they shouldn't discriminate.''

While some fans might see the collection as a bit underwhelming, others are rushing to grab pieces of the historic collaboration—the rate at which most of the collection's items are selling is a testament to this fact.