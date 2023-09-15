Why did Sarah Burton leave Alexander McQueen? Details explored 

Sarah Burton, designer of the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's wedding gown, is parting ways with Alexander McQueen after serving the popular UK-based fashion brand for more than two decades. Kering, the parent company of Alexander McQueen, broke the news on September 10. Sarah had joined Alexander McQueen as an intern in 1996 and served the brand for 26 years after joining full-time a year later.

Inventor of the bumster trouser, Alexander McQueen joined hands with bitter rivals and globally renowned Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci in 2000. However, Kering, a French conglomerate, was an existing shareholder in Gucci since 1999, and that new partnership meant that Kering became the parent company of Alexander McQueen.

Currently, Kering is revamping its teams to elevate the sales of the luxury brand Gucci and stay ahead of competition. The stepping down of the veteran designer Sarah Burton took place as a part of the revamping process.

Sarah Burton is leaving Alexander McQueen during the reshuffling of management

Sarah Burton will showcase her last creative work as member of the luxury fashion brand Alexander McQueen's House in the Paris Fashion Week Summer Spring 2024 collection at the end of September. After serving as an intern in 1996, Sarah Burton joined the British fashion brand in 1997 and was made Head of Womenswear in 2000. After the sudden demise of Alexander McQueen in his forties, Sarah took over as the Creative Director to continue his creative legacy.

Sarah Burton was the go-to designer of the British Royal Family as she designed the wedding dress of Catherine "Kate" Middletone, Princess of Wales. She also designed the maid of honor Pippa Middleton's dress for the ceremony. Due to her contributions to the British fashion industry, she was honored with the Order of the British Emperor in 2012.

Regarding her separation from McQueen after 26 years, Sarah Burton said in the press release,

"I am so proud of everything I’ve done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen.They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years. I want to thank François-Henri Pinault for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity. Above all, I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much, and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me."

The Chief Executive of McQueen, Gianfilippo Testa, expressed his heartfelt thanks to the designer by saying,

“We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sarah for writing such an important chapter in the history of the Alexander McQueen House. Sarah’s contribution over the past 26 years will leave an indelible mark."

François-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of Kering was in sync with the reformation of the brand's personnel with the objective of skyrocketting its sales. Last year, Alessandro Michele, the former creative director of Gucci, also parted ways and his successor Saboto De Sarno is about to join the luxury brand at Milan Fashion Week.

Kering have stated that the name of Sarah Burton's successor will also be revealed shortly.