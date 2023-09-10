Fred Perry x PLEASURES collaboration: Where to get, price, and more details explored

British brand Fred Perry and PLEASURES from Los Angeles collaborated to create a new collection of three graphics polo tee shirts.

The classic Fred Perry style gets a retouch of the American hardcore and punk culture by infusing PLEASURES' casual street style into its quintessential DNA.

PLEASURES started its journey in 2015 with a smooth and successful path attributed to its strategies and quality products and notoriety among celebrities like Kylie Jenner, The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa, Kim Jones, and many others who love wearing this street staple for its unique casual fashion treatment.

On the other hand, Fred Perry is a veteran menswear brand famous for its polo tee shirts. The contrasting brand story gets a blending in this collaboration, which will be available on both websites from September 7 for $150 for each of the three shirts.

Fred Perry's signature Polo shirt gets the hardcore and punk touch from PLEASURES

The collection consists of three clothing pieces in black polo tee shirt patterns, accentuating the hardcore and punk subculture through their vast graphics. The design is minimalistic, with the skull tee shirt having a black silhouette.

The Skull Fred Perry shirt has huge skull graphics throughout the front, and the co-branding is etched on the chest. The tee shirt finishes off the look with a blank back. It can be purchased for $150 from Fred Perry and $125 on PLEASURES' official site.

The Star Fred Perry Shirt is another gem from the collection with huge star prints in red that continue in the punk design with the co-branding lettering. These star prints cover the whole tee shirt with the black cotton pique silhouette. The back is also filled with the same design, and the co-branding monogram with the Fred Perry symbol and PLEASURES lettering is etched on the front.

The final tee shirt in the collection: Logo Fred Perry Shirt, creates a junky look with all uppercase font lettering and graphics. Keeping the same silhouette, the front side has the Fred Perry and PLEASURES logo below the button case, accompanied by 'London' and 'England' lettering.

Fred Perry and PLEASURES are written in white and red ink. However, the backside is used as the canvas to share the Fred Perry description, which states:

"The brand founded by triple Wimbledon champion Fred Perry in 1962 and adopted by generations of British subculture ever since."

The designers have tried to balance the brand's narrative and style while keeping some font variation.

Alex James, PLEASURES co-founder, spoke about the collaboration as such:

“I think the idea of open-mindedness, freedom, individuality. There’s many different subcultures that identify with these ethos. The hardcore music scene, punk rock scene is very much about community, openness, friendship, self-expression, freedom. Those are ideals of Pleasures and, in fact, Fred Perry as well. So I think they all tie into one another.”

The tee shirts can be purchased from Fred Perry's website for $150 and PLEASURES' website for $125.