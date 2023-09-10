5 best women-founded brands to shop from in 2023

In the contemporary times, women-founded brands have taken control over the skincare world with their stellar efforts to make productw that are loved by all. There comes a time when consumers are rethinking their buying habits and want to replace their choices with increased value on practicality, comfort, and ethics in their beauty skincare choices. However, to respond to such changing tides, women are introducing new beauty ventures that caters to everyone's needs.

These women-founded brands have turned out well, showing effective results for their championing work following the procedures of sustainability, creativity, and eco-friendly products. These women have created profound labels that have taken the skincare world by storm. As such, here are the top 5 nust-explored women-founded brands in 2023.

Tata Harper, Eadem, and 3 other women-founded brands to shop from in 2023

1) Osea

Osea, which stands for ocean, sun, earth, and atmosphere, is a women-founded brand by Jenefer Palmer. She received the idea to generate her skincare beauty brand in 1996, which is manufactured in California. Palmer was inspired by seaweed as it contains millions of benefits and, just like that, it became the star ingredient of the beauty brand.

Since then, Osea has only expanded into hundreds of other skincare categories with vibes of balmy weather and sandy beaches. Moreover, yhe brand's estimated annual revenue sales as of 2023 were conducted at $7.5M annually.

2) Krave Beauty

Krave Beauty is a women-founded brand by Liah Yoo who is best known for creating eco-friendly products. The brand creates skincare products that are gentle and super effective, working on all skin types, and are beloved by many skincare and beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

The brand offers a range of products ideal for beginners and experts. One of the company's most famous hashtags is #PressReset, which means to follow new clean beauty products by rejecting traditional beauty standards. The brand's estimated annual revenue sales as of 2023 are $15.9 Million per year.

3) Rose Ingleton MD

Dr. Rose Ingleton created her beauty brand after her name with 23 years of hands-on experience. Some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities, such as Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, and Adriana Lima, received treatment from this company. Dr. Rose Ingleton, MD, a women-founded brand, came from Jamaica to New York after getting inspired by her Jamaican heritage to create an effective, easy-to-use skincare system for her consumers.

Her best-selling products include The Calming Hydration Booster and Signature Moisturizer. The brand's estimated annual revenue sales as of 2023 were conducted at $5 Million per year.

4) Tata Harper

Tata Harper beauty brand originated from Colombian-born engineer Tata Harper, who is known for revolutionizing "clean skincare." This women-founded brand comes infused with natural ingredients sourced from worldwide and comes in the packaging of glass bottles.

Tata Harper was founded in 2010 over their 1,200-acre organic farm in the Champlain Valley of Vermont. The brand's estimated annual revenue sales as of 2023 were conducted at $25.5 Million per year.

5) Eadem

The 2018 launched Eadem was founded by Marie Kouadio Amouzame and Alice Lin Glover, ex-Googlers. This women-founded brand of friendship became a business partnership that inspired them to create products that address the issues of hyperpigmentation, dryness, and more, keeping melanin-rich skin at the forefront always.

Both of these women came from different skin tones and kept in mind to prioritize the skin concerns of every woman of color. The brand's estimated annual revenue sales as of 2023 were conducted at $1 Billion annually.

Today, women-founded beauty brands cater to the changing preferences of all people by exclusively leading the way in skincare. In addition to redefining beauty standards, visionary women such as Dr. Rose Ingleton and Tata Harper are making a significant contribution to the industry through their innovative initiatives. Through this, they can demonstrate the best skincare solutions to the changing tides in the world of skincare and beauty.