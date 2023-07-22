5 best ways to fight underarms hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation on underarms can prevent one from wearing sleeveless and cause embarrassing situations as well.

Having dark underarms is just as normal as having underarm hair, however, some people prefer lighter armpits which can be achieved with easy practices and products. Following a designated self-care routine and giving some much-needed attention to dark armpits can help lighten them over time.

Dark armpits can be genetic and caused by external factors as well. Certain antiperspirants and deodorants can lead to skin thickening, inflammation, and dark armpits over time. If the darkening of armpits is a cosmetic issue, it can be solved by easy practices and products with potent lightening ingredients.

5 ways to fight hyperpigmentation to reveal brighter, clearer underarms

Underarm care via cleansing, exfoliating, and using brightening products helps take care of the armpit region, keeping it clean and devoid of hyperpigmentation.

1) Regular exfoliation

Regularly exfoliate your armpits but avoid using abrasive cleansers and harsh loofahs to do the same. Dark armpits can result from clogged pores and a buildup of dead cells, which can be removed with routine exfoliation with products containing AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs.

For proper physical exfoliation, one can use gentle exfoliating gloves such as Sephora's Exfoliate and Cleanse Bath Mitt. Retailing for $12, it is a double-sided cotton mix bath mitt.

2) Ditch alcohol-based deodorants

Deodorants containing alcohol can cause dryness and dark underarms. Look for low-alcohol deodorants or ones using natural ingredients.

Surface Deep Anti-Odorant Pads are an innovative option as they consist of clean ingredients like aloe, coconut, eucalyptus, and glycolic acid in the form of biodegradable cleansing pads. These pads retail for $22 on Surface Deep's official website.

3) Regular cleansing and toning

Glycolic acid toners are doing wonders to reduce underarm hyperpigmentation and TikTok users are raving about it. Glycolic acid is a chemical exfoliant that gently removes dead skin-cell buildup and reveals bright skin.

Using chemical exfoliants with ingredients such as—salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and lactic acid—two to three times a week can deliver evident results by toning down armpit hyperpigmentation.

The Ordinary 7% Glycolic Acid Toning Solution contains aloe, ginseng, Tasmanian pepper berry, and amino acids that lighten the armpits and gives a soothing effect. This vegan, alcohol-free toning solution retails for $13 on the brand's official website.

4) Create an optimized shaving routine

Use a moisturizing shaving formulation if you decide to shave your armpits rather than wax them because the friction from shaving can cause inflammation and hyperpigmentation.

The EOS Shea Butter Shave Cream is an unscented shaving cream with colloidal oatmeal. It is derma-tested and hypoallergic, making it safe for use to shave armpits and sensitive areas.

This 23-hour hydrating shaving cream retails for $4.49 on the Evolution of Smooth official website.

5) Try micro-needling and laser treatments

Topical treatments like retinol and hydroquinone require prescriptions and might not work for everyone. However, procedural treatments like chemical peels, laser, and micro-needling are comparatively more result oriented. There are several local and global cosmetic chains advertising these procedural treatments on Instagram.

When topical products, exfoliation, and gentle cleansing show no improvement, one can consider taking a dermat's appointment to discuss laser and micro-needling treatments.

Underarm skin is sensitive and can get irritated easily. This irritation, dirt, and other external stressors can cause armpits to get darker which might be embarrassing for some. You can either opt for at-home treatments with a varied range of cosmetic products ranging from shaving creams to serums, or you can consult a professional to seek procedural treatments.