Who is Daniel Lee? His Debut Burberry Collection Explored

Daniel Lee, a British designer, became the Chief Creative Officer of Burberry after Riccardo Tisci's final term in October 2022 Just after his deployment, Lee hinted at his creative leadership with his campaign, which was displayed in the Fall/Winter 2023 in London Fashion Week.

Before joining Burberry, Lee was leading Bottega Veneta, and under his leadership, Bottega Green was introduced to the fashion world. Bradford-born designer got his graduation degree from Central Saint Martins in 2011. He worked for Balenciaga, Donna Karan, etc., and under Phoebe Philo, Lee worked for Celine.

The British designer dropped his creative leadership hints with the campaigning which clearly portrays his marketing virtuoso along with artistic skill.

Daniel Lee hinted at his upcoming collection through the logo campaign

As the first agenda after his appointment, Lee started the Burberry campaign with the existing clothes and the feature film to enhance the English DNA of the brand. To accentuate it, Lee took Vanessa Redgrave, Shygirl, Skepta, and the British footballers Raheem Sterling and John Glaciar.

He made several changes to the insignia of the brand which was initially used by another CCO of Burberry, Christopher Bailey. The emblem, which features a galloping horse painted in a blue tone, was used by Bailey. Now, Lee has selected the same as the brand's emblem. The logo has the Latin phrase "Prorsum," which means "Forward."

Lee discarded the neutral tan, khaki, or white hues which were mostly used by Riccardo, and adopted the royal blue, red, yellow, and purple colors to show his creative depiction. Moreover, his collection of faux fur scarves, trenchcoats with rose prints, water bottles, etc. hit the store with high prices.

Daniel Lee FW2023 Collection ( Image via Burberry)

The Mohair blend sweater in pink and royal blue shade comes in a turtle neck and long sleeves to set the winter aesthetic mood whereas the Equestrian Knight printed tee shirt in jersey material leads Daniel Lee's debut collection which costs around $ 18,600.

The collection celebrates the 'All roses are red" theme where the rose clutch, a hand-painted polished leather bag is available at $2500. Also, the Shearling step rose sandal and the rose stud earring enhanced the collection.

The rose-printed parka in the pillar hue in the men's area, which has fuzzy hoods that give it a hefty, chunky appearance, can be worn with yellow round-toed creepers to complete the outfit.

The hot water bottles make the ideal companions for this winter collection, both inside the collection and on the runway. The equestrian knight pattern, which is layered with rose prints and the pillar color, is on the bottle along with the Burberry lettering.

The collection consists of several other apparel along with the towel and the blanket set. All of them come in different colorways.

Lee has painted his debut collection with bright colors, mixing royal blue, purple, yellow, and red. The collection includes winter accessories with plaid prints. Although online shopping is not yet possible, one can buy the designer's inaugural collection at the store.