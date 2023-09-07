Dior FW23 pillow bag collection: Everything we know so far

The pillow bag trend might be back this fall with Dior's brand-new men's bag collection. This Paris-based brand launched the pillow bag collection in three colorways- black, khaki, and tan, this winter.

The trend of pillow bags started in 2019 when the fashion consultant and stylist Vivid Wu visited the Bottega Veneta store for the cassette bag. The bag, with a cushiony padded upper, is rectangular in shape, and its interior space is enough to carry the essentials.

Vivid Wu instantly fell in love with the bag, but her favorite shade was missing, and the stylist purchased her favorite emerald green shade cassette bag after some days from the online store.

Though the pillow bag' was quite new back then, Wu could predict its trend would last long in the fashion industry. Later, the slouchy bag trend flooded the fashion industry in 2021. It came in different sizes and shapes, taking the bag holder on cloud nine. The new men's bag from Dior's house has been available since August 24, and it can be purchased for $3,700.

Dior's pillow bag for men collection redefines masculine elegance

The creative director in the men's section, Kim Jones, designed the bag, which will come under the Winter 2023-24 collection. The saddle-shaped flap replenished the luxury brand's classic saddle bag memories that were launched in 1999.

The D-shaped saddle bags were designed by John Galliano, the former artistic director of Dior, and his D-shaped saddle bag got optimistic responses in no time. Celebrities like Paris Hilton or the movie S*x and the City ignited the saddle bag fad a bit more.

Inspired by the saddle bag, the latest bag features a saddle flap secured with a CD lock closure. With the calfskin silhouette, the bag has two spacious interior compartments.

The bag has a 26-inch removable handle, whereas the strap has an adjustable facility and can be extended up to 51 inches. It can be worn as a crossbody bag. The compartment can hold a 13-inch laptop or a table in its interior spaces. The bag is available at the Dior and its international storefronts for $3700.

A short tour of Pillow bags

The fad around the pillow bag began with Bottega Veneta's pouch bag, which came in 2010 and was designed by Daniel Lee. The bag was launched during the 2019 fashion week, and its slouchy, carefree design attracted fashion enthusiasts, and the fad started from here.

Later, Louis Vuitton began their padded bag with the LV monogram in the simplest design. Also, Prada's puffer tote bag can be used as a slouchy pillow; its spacious facility provides enough reason to adopt them. Just to maintain the equilibrium, the Louis Vuitton uses the reusable material.

Marc Jacobs also launched its padded slouchy bags with glossy material, which come with a handle and a cross bag design. Its padded silhouette and comfortable upper with slip-on pockets are carefully locked with a flip cover. Such bags bring a revolution in the fashion industry with their comfortable yet elegant looks.

Dior's men's pillow bag is another wonderful luxury bag from the house that can be a great investment bag in the upcoming time. However, for daily usage, this bag comes with enough space in three shades - black, khaki, and tan. However, the bag has been available at the store since August 24, and one can buy it for $3700.