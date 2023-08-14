"New level of distasteful cluelessness": Paris Hilton slammed by netizens as she is spotted on vacation in Maui amid raging wildfires

Paris Hilton was reportedly photographed on a vacation with her husband and child in Hawaii. As per the Independent, she arrived on the island with her family on August 8, the day the wildfires began in Maui. The timing of her holiday has drawn public outrage online. According to the New York Post, the death toll stands at 96 as of August 13, 2023, after the sudden fires engulfed Lahaina, Maui.

Paris was seen near the beach smiling and playing with her family only 30 miles away from Lahaina. Many netizens shared their opinions on the matter, and most of them were left displeased and disappointed.

They believed that the photoshoot was staged and called it "distasteful cluelessness."

Pictures of Paris Hilton vacationing with her husband Carter and their child.

Paris Hilton spotted in Hawaii with husband Carter Reum and son Phoenix as wildfires continue to impact citizens

The American actress and media personality was photographed by the paparazzi at a resort in Wailea on August 8, 2023. The resort is famous for its secluded beaches, where Paris was spotted walking while kissing her husband, Carter Reum. She was holding their 8-month-old son, Phoenix Barren Hilton Reum, and a giant rubber duck when she was photographed. The family was seen grinning on their recent vacation and the pictures by the paparazzi went viral online.

This comes after the Hawaii Tourism Authority urged tourists to refrain from visiting the islands and leave Maui if they had already landed as search and rescue operations were underway.

The statement was released on August 9, 2023, and it read:

"Visitors who are on non-essential travel are being asked to leave Maui, and non-essential travel to Maui is strongly discouraged at the time."

An unnamed source told the New York Post on August 14, 2023, that the couple was allegedly also there to help people affected by the wildfires.

"Insult to the victims of a tragic catastrophe" - Netizens react to Paris Hilton's Maui vacation

Netizens were against Paris Hilton's decision to go to Maui on a vacation and enjoy her time at a resort while citizens of Lahaina lost their homes and family members to the disastrous fires. They took to social media took to the comments section of @keepitash21's video and slammed Hilton for her decision as they believed that her trip was an "insult" to the victims of the fires.

Netizens reacted to the viral pictures

Netizens reacted to the viral pictures

Other celebrities slammed for not helping the Hawaiian community

Netizens noticed that many celebrities who own properties in and around Maui were silent when the wildfires took the community by storm. They noted that popular faces like Clint Eastwood, Owen Wilson, and Jeff Bezos have not released any statements regarding the situation and urged followers to donate to those in need.

Oprah Winfrey did visit shelters on August 14, 2023, as reported by the County of Maui as they appreciated her contributions.

It is currently unclear when Paris Hilton jetted off to Maui with her family and the popular personality is yet to address the ongoing backlash.