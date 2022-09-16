London Fashion Week SS23 schedule: Dates, designers list, and more details explored

The London Fashion Week, which was originally scheduled to run from Friday, September 16, 2022, to Tuesday, September 20, 2022, has seen a number of last-minute changes as a result of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The fashion shows scheduled for Monday, September 19, 2022, the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, have been canceled and rescheduled for a later date to allow for the late queen's mourning.

Following the death of the Queen on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the British government has urged businesses not to cancel any events during the mourning period, with the exception of Monday, September 19, 2022, which has been declared a national holiday.

In light of recent developments, London Fashion Week will continue to take place from September 16 to September 20, with the exception of September 19, when no events or shows will take place.

More about the updated London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2023 show schedules, following the Queen Elizabeth II's death

London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2023 show schedules, following the Queen Elizabeth II death (Image via @londonfashionweek / Instagram)

Designers taking part in London Fashion Week have the resources to make last-minute changes to the dates of their Spring Summer 2023 shows. The official release from London Fashion Week site reads:

"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we wanted to share our plans for London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay 15th-20th September 2022. London Fashion Week will fall during the period of National Mourning and the Royal Funeral will take place on Monday 19th September."

The British Fashion Council, which organises fashion week, has also asked all designers and brands to refrain from holding celebratory events or parties during the week. Instead of after-parties immediately following the event, the council is planning an October celebration of London Fashion, which will highlight London as a creative capital. The announcement reads:

"There will be a celebration of London Fashion Week in October which will include City Wide Celebration as well as parties and events that have been rescheduled (exact date tbc) with designer shows and presentations celebrated during this period. More information to follow."

The London Fashion Week will go on as planned, with the event being dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a mark of respect. The announcement further mentions:

"Having spoken to designers and industry members, we as an industry want to unite as a creative and business community to celebrate Her Majesty's legacy and commitment to creativity and design."

More Information on the most recent LFW schedule

The majority of the fashion shows scheduled for Monday have been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 20, 2022, when only two physical shows were originally scheduled. Burberry, a major fashion house with a Royal Warrant, has rescheduled its fashion show for Monday, September 26, 2022, from Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Burberry has announced that their show will take place in London following the conclusion of Milan Fashion Week and the start of Paris Fashion Week. The label has yet to confirm the location of the fashion show.

Richard Quinn has shifted its Sept. 19 show to Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. as a closing of London Fashion Week. Richard Quinn was also the inaugral recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

The brands that have canceled their shows on September 19, 2022 to September 20, 2022 include, Eftychia, Pronounce, Sinead O'Dwyer, Chet Lo, Richard Quinn, and Pariah Corp.

The BFC (British Fashion Council) has also stated that they intend to honor the late Queen by flying union flags at half mast. They have also announced a one-minute silence for the queen on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 8 p.m. Following the event, Selfridges' NEWGEN venue will include a space for designers and brands to write tributes.

Looking at the official changes in LFW schedule

Here is the official changes in the schedule of London Fashion Week, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Who has cancelled their shows and who has moved into a new show slot are listed below.

Eftychia: Eftychia Karamolegkou, a Greek fashion designer, has moved her slot at the Newgen catwalk space at Old Selfridges Hotel from Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. to Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Chopova Lowena: Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena's London Fashion Week debut showcase has been moved from Monday, September 19, 2022 to Friday, September 16, 2022, taking Raf Simons' original time slot of 8 p.m. According to reports, Simons will not be showing in London this season.

Ancuța Sarca: The brand has moved its original presentation slot to Sunday, September 20, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pronounce: Yushan Li and Jun Zhou's Milan-based label has moved their show from 1 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Sinead O’Dwyer: The designer's time slot has been moved from 2 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Christopher Kane: The Scottish designer shifted his show from 3 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Chet Lo: The Chinese-American designer has rescheduled his solo runway show for Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. from Monday, September 19, 2022.

Emilia Wickstead: The British designer has shifted her presentation from September 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. to September 20, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

Paul & Joe: The brand has moved its show from 7 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, which was the original show slot for Burberry.

Helen Anthony: The brand has shifted its slot from 8 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 to 10 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Susan Fang: The Canadian-Chinese designer has moved her London runway slot from 2 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Raf Simons, Roberta Einer, Patrick McDowell, Di Petsa, Edeline Lee, Kaushik Velendra, Pariah Corp, Purdey, and Prada Beauty are among the labels that have cancelled all of their shows.

Despite the last-minute changes, the British Fashion Council has asked the global fashion community to support their designers by attending their shows, as they have worked hard on these collections and presentations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far