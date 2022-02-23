"Where is the originality": Internet displeased with Richard Quinn and Palmer Harding's similar designs

Label Palmer Harding just revisited their memories in retaliation towards Richard Quinn's spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Designer Levi Palmer just walked the path of an emotional journey and was forced to reminiscence designs from past archives of the label.

In the latest Palmer Harding's Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, designer Levi Palmer took his inspiration from “Tension Trouser, archive 2010 CSM Graduate Collection" according to their lookbook citations.

What led to Palmer Harding's nostalgia in the Fall 2022 Collection

Designer Levi Palmer reflected on his latest collection at London Fashion Week for Fall/winter 2022, and commented upon it in an interview backstage by saying:

"Our industry often shrugs off copying as something that 'happens' and to 'take it as a compliment.' No one ever wants to discuss the deeply personal emotional impact it has on a creative’s mental health.”

Palmer was, of course, giving reference to the distinct style of pants made of stretched material gathered and pleated together from the waistline to the toe of the shoes.

The pants may have been a decade-old creation from the Harding label but were given credit to as Richard Quinn's designs.

After Cardi B was spotted wearing one of the similar designs from Richard Quinn's label at Paris Fashion Week, the look and style went viral. A head-to-toe version of Kelly Green Colorway featured on Quinn's Spring 2022 runway with many more variations of a similar look.

The similarities weren't hidden from the fans and were immediately called out as a copycat of Palmer Harding's designs. Palmer also elaborated on his reasoning for the repetition in the designs and why it was important by saying:

“Our creativity and originality is something which forms a foundation to our personal identity. When an aspect of our originality is copied it therefore feels like a theft of identity and an attempt to erase our hard work, originality and history.”

He further explained that because of the copied designs from Quinn's collection, the duo had to revisit the brand's history and thus turn their archives into new, fresh, and original creations.

By doing so, they revisited the feelings and emotions associated with the design process in old creations and found happiness this season.

Fan reactions to the drama

Fans were displeased with the similarities of both collections. One of the comments pointed out that Richard Quinn's collection lacked originality by saying:

" Good God WHY?! It's one thing to be inspired, but this is literal copy paste!"

While many others lost hope and expectations to see something new and pointed it out by saying:

"Nothing is original- everything is derivative- get over it"

Other fans felt empathetic towards Palmer Harding and, in general, smaller labels, which are not given credit for their work:

"Copying young designers when you as a larger brand can get away with it is NEVER ok," commented @princemonkey

The latest collection by Palmer Harding's label is a "journey of emotions." They reacted to the similarities by letting it go and working on improving their mental health.

Palmer Harding reflected on the toll that took on his mental health and creativity and decided to prioritize happiness and self-love. The designer also felt the importance of mental health and partnered with the organization Young Minds, a mental health charity for young people.

