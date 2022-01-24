Hilarious Kanye West and Julia Fox memes trend after couple's Paris Fashion Week look goes viral

After Kanye West and Julia Fox sported matching outfits at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, the couple has once again made headlines. According to the Daily Mail, the duo stepped out in matching outfits yet again.

Julia wore heavy eye makeup in both outfits, while Ye had contact lenses, which made him look sinister. While their attire did not seem out of place at Paris Fashion Week, the pair’s choice of eyewear and makeup grabbed much attention.

These appearances marked Kanye West and Julia Fox’s first red-carpet debut as a couple. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian seems to have skipped this year's Paris Fashion Week, as the 41-year-old was spotted reportedly attending a show at the David Kordansky Gallery on Saturday.

Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Paris Fashion Week looks garner mockery online

Fox’s choice of eye makeup and earrings ignited humorous comments. While her eye makeup was bold and gave off an ‘evil-witch’ vibe, her earrings mimicked posteriors. Meanwhile, during their second appearance in Paris, West had special contact lenses on which made his eye appear ‘vampiric.’

The couple’s looks spawned several memes, and people poked fun at their fashion choices. Some comments also compared Kim Kardashian’s fashion influence to Fox.

Are Kanye’s fashion choices teasing his upcoming album, 'Donda 2’?

During the release of Kanye’s tenth studio album Donda around October last year, Ye sported multiple creepy masks which covered his entire head. The rapper carried the look for the entirety of Donda’s release and tour. Thus, it can be theorized that Kanye’s Paris Fashion Week look might be teasing his appearance in Donda 2.

As per recent confirmation from the 44-year-old rapper, Donda 2 is currently being produced. Furthermore, Ye has sparked collaborations with multiple artists for the upcoming album. Thus, it is plausible that West’s look could be featured in the upcoming Donda sequel.

