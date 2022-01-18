Who is Peter Artemiev? All about Julia Fox's ex-husband as duo reunite for son's birthday

Julia Fox reunited with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev in New York City to celebrate their son Valentino’s first birthday on January 17. The duo posed for pictures while paps captured them walking around Manhattan with their kid.

The actress and her child were seen in matching black outfits while Artemiev wore black pants and a green button-down shirt. The model also posted a birthday post for her son on Instagram and wrote,

“My beautiful baby is 1 today!! Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work. Thank you for being my biggest blessing.”

The reunion happened after Fox apologized to Artemiev for calling him a deadbeat dad and an alcoholic on social media.

Everything known about Peter Artemiev

Peter Artemeiv is a private pilot from Brooklyn. He gained recognition following his marriage to Julia Fox. They tied the knot in 2018 and separated two years later.

However, details relating to his family, career, and educational background remain unknown except for news reports about his split from the Uncut Gems star.

Jocelyn @jossytweets Well I guess Page Six holds Julia Fox in medium esteem bc they wrote: "Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off (2021) Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev."



Party-kid turned actress ? ouch. Well I guess Page Six holds Julia Fox in medium esteem bc they wrote: "Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off (2021) Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev."Party-kid turned actress ? ouch.

Fox also accused Artemiev of being absent during the Christmas holiday. She shared a picture of her ex with devil horns in an Instagram story and asked,

“Have you seen this deadbeat dad?”

Artemiev debunked Fox's claims and called them utterly false statements. Rumors about the pair’s separation started circulating in 2020 when Fox deleted their pictures from Instagram.

In an interview with GQ in May 2020, Fox said they were friendly but not together. She said that he is still his friend and although he would like it to be more, it won’t happen.

Julia Fox is dating Kanye West

Fox and Kanye met for the first time during New Year’s Eve in 2021. The former called West’s energy 'fun to be around' and something that kept her friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.

Julia Fox and Kanye West are seen in Greenwich Village on January 04, 2022, in New York City (Image via Gotham/Getty Images)

They were spotted on a date watching Slave Play together on Broadway. After they dined at Italian-American restaurant Carbone.

Ye then directed a photoshoot for Fox at the restaurant while the people at the restaurant were the audience for them. The Puppet actress was seen in Miaou thong pants, a Balenciaga turtleneck, and a coat.

Also Read Article Continues below

Viral pictures from the date showcased the duo's physical chemistry. It was evident from the rapper’s smile that he was happy with Fox's company.

Edited by Srijan Sen