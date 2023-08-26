How Spider-Punk became the most appealing character in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The character of Spider-Punk appealed to the fans of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The movie arrived in theaters across the globe on June 2, 2023. It grossed $687.9 million worldwide and aggregated a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, captivating the hearts of many.

Spider-Punk is an Earth-138 variant of Spider-Man, also known as Hobart Brown. Daniel Kaluuya voices this fan-favorite character. The main cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, and Oscar Isaac.

Produced and distributed by Sony Pictures Animation, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson directed the film. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu on August 8, 2023, spanning 2 hours and 20 minutes. The synopsis of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse by Sony Pictures states:

“After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence. "

"But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.”

Daniel Kaluuya brings the cool, authority-defying Spider-Punk to life

Spider-Punk's appeal in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes from several factors. His first appearance was in Marvel's The Amazing Spider-Man #10 comic (January 2015). His unique personality and carefree attitude set him apart from other Spider-Men in the film, making him the chaotic counterpoint to the more formal and orderly characters.

Spider-Punk's impact on all the important characters, particularly Miles Morales, adds depth to the story. Daniel Kaluuya's voice acting and ad-libs contribute authenticity and humor to the character. In an August 24, 2023, interview with Entertainment, Justin K. Thompson stated that Spider-Punk came to life thanks to Daniel Kaluuya's voice.

"When we did the early tests, we were like, 'This is cool, but with the sound off, I don't know,'" he explains. "As soon as you hear Daniel delivering those lines, all the things that shouldn't work in animation work."

Overall, the combination of personality, design, voice acting, and character dynamics made him a celebrated hero in this movie.

More about the punk rock loving Spider-Man variant

Spider-Punk's personality comes off as anarchic, with a spiky mohawk and a punk rock style. He exudes chaotic energy and serves as the mentor to the main character, Miles Morales. He is a role model to Miles due to his strong anti-authoritarian attitude. His charismatic and distinctive characteristics quickly made him a fan favorite.

He opposes President Norman Osborn, V.E.N.O.M., and the Inheritors. He is the Spider-Man in the Earth-138 version, who, due to an irradiated spider from President Norman Osborn's toxic waste dumping, went from being homeless to becoming Spider-Man. He killed Osborn by bashing him with his guitar and then revealed his unmasked identity to the New York crowd.

He then joined the army of Spider-Men recruited by Superior Spider-Man.