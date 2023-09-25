5 best street style looks for Milan Fashion Week SS24 

Milan Fashion Week SS24 kicked off in the Italian fashion capital on September 19, and the busy city will witness the final event on September 25. The showcase of sartorial experiments was not limited only to the runways but also on the streets of Milan, where celebrities posed wearing the luxury labels' best outfits.

The street-style fad became a ritual among these incessant fashion weeks starting in September, where celebrities, fashion editors, influencers, and buyers flaunted themselves in the best attire.

When the designers gradually revealed their new collection as the documentation of their creativity and perception on the runways, the celebrities seemed nothing less than models while using the streets of the city as their own runways.

Milan Fashion Week SS24, however, did not fail to surprise fashion enthusiasts by showing the different street style vogue from other fashion weeks.

In Milan, celebrities seemed to adopt vibrant shades, bold prints, and matching accessories, bringing out more casual fashion. Also, some chose to stay simple yet elegant.

The Sportskeeda team has gathered five celebrities' street style fashion from Milan Fashion Week, which is listed below.

From Kylie Jenner to Emma Watson, the best 5 street style looks of Milan Fashion Week SS24

1) Emma Watson

Emma Watson, the 33-year-old Hollywood actress and activist, appeared at the Prada event wearing a little black dress on day 3. The Prada darling, Watson, opted for a halter-neck black mini dress with beige trim and paired matching accessories to finish off the look.

At Milan Fashion Week, the activist wore a black pointed-toe pump and paired it with a Prada-emblazoned slouchy bag.

To bring out the sheer elegance, Emma chose a soft pink makeover with black attire. With a powdered pink manicure, Emma styled her hair in a half-up, half-down style.

2) Maya Jama

Recently featured on the Vogue cover, Maya Jama added some extra hotness to Dolce & Gabbana’s front row at Milan Fashion Week SS 2024. The 29-year-old The Love Island host enjoyed the show sitting in the front row donning herself in a black bodycon dress.

Maya wrapped herself from top to bottom in a high-neck and full-sleeve dress with a high slit. Her glossy patent leather thigh boot was visible through the slit. To add sleek aesthetics, Maya kept her hair in poker fashion and drew her eyes in the feline pattern.

3) Kylie Jenner

Reality star Kylie Jenner was spotted outside of the Prada event in Italy’s fashion capital, Milan. Kylie picked a prismatic crystal skirt from Prada’s 2010 spring collection, which was worn by Kate Koushkina.

This crystal skirt was layered on a turtleneck black minidress with a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Under the water drop-shaped stone, the inverted triangle emblem of the fashion brand was clearly visible.

Her oval-shaped sunglasses and messy bun styling converted the original Swarovski crystal wrapper into a casual street outfit. With the Saffiano re-edition 2005 bag, Kylie finished off her look.

4) Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith at Milan Fashion Week 2024 ( Image via Getty)

The Gucci event was special as its new creative director, Saboto De Sarno, came up with his debut collection at Milan Fashion Week 2024. Jodie’s outfit provided a glimpse of what Saboto was about to launch.

Jodie clad a bra top with a V-plunge in gray and a matching double breast blazer over it. She wore baggy jeans in the same shade, creating a monochromatic look.

Jodi, however, added elegance by wearing metal ornaments and the Gucci handbag. Her pointed-toe pumps completed her look.

5) Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attended Prada at Milan’s fashion week, where she stunned the fashion enthusiasts with a dainty black dress. This blonde-haired actress donned a criss-cross halter neck dress with a keyhole cut out.

The actress flaunted her elegance by clenching a black, sleek leather belt with a golden buckle and an inverted triangle Prada emblem.

She added gold to her thick hooped earrings. To complement the black attire, Scarlett put on soft, rosy makeup and kept her hairstyle clean and subtle.

The buzz in one of the fashion capitals, Milan, is about to end on September 25, and celebrities like Lilly Allen, Cate Blanchett, Will Sharpe, etc. boasted their dainty wardrobes at the front row of the events.

So, these are the five best street-style looks from Milan Fashion Week SS24 that the Sportskeeda team has listed.