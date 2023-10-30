5 best Naked Wolfe sneakers of all time

Naked Wolfe, a must-have footwear brand for "It" girls, has seamlessly posed tough competition to other contemporary brands recently. Fashion icons, including Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, publicly displayed their approval of this London-based streetwear brand by showcasing some bold pairs.

The platform-based chunky soles and vibrant colors became the trademark of the brand while its distinctive materials such as faux fur, and patent leather represent the brand's commitment to premium yields.

In 2018, a brother-sister duo, Cooper and Bronte Mance pledged to infuse fashionable footwear into the fashion realm without compromising comfort and they established the brand, Naked Wolfe. Initially, the brand commenced its operation online, and later it brought a retail store in New Bond Street, London.

While the spice boots of the brand captivated most fashion enthusiasts, its chunky sneakers remain a step ahead. Here are the five best sneakers from the brand.

Slider black and four other distinctive sneakers from Naked Wolfe

1) Slider Black

Who doesn't remember that iconic moment from the Netflix hit series Wednesday, where Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) separated her part of the room from her roommate, Enid (Emma Myers)?

The friendly conflicts between these two not only enticed the audience but also, Wednesday's chunky pair of sneakers drew attention of the fashion enthusiasts.

One of the brand's well-known sneaker lines is the Slider, and its Black color variant is showcased in the Netflix series, further boosting its appeal among the Gen Z demographic. The combination of suede, mesh, and leather materials results in an upper adorned with intricate rubber panels.

Apart from its 7 cm white platform sole, what makes the sneaker stand out is its dual lace facility. This luxury sneaker can be coped for $270.

2) Crash Black Cow Suede

Remaining true to its high platform design, Naked Wolfe introduced the Crash shoe line, featuring a captivating selection of three colorways that mirror the aesthetics of the Skeate sneakers.

These eye-catching sneakers boast a dark grey rubber outsole with the detailed brand logo in titular form, while the suede upper is adorned with various brand logos and text, enhancing the overall edgy and street-inspired aesthetics.

For $300, this skate replica sneaker can be purchased from the Naked Wolfe website.

3) Cara White leather

Cara White leather sneakers ( Image via Naked Wolfe)

Cara White leather is another offering from the Naked Wolfe that slightly discarded its bold and high platform sole and accentuated mostly the classic aesthetic. This minimalistic sneaker is featured in pure leather upper, enhancing the quintessential elegance.

With 55 mm heel height, this sneaker represents the blending of retro vogue with modern twists. The perforated design and fabric-lined panel represent a sober appeal while the white brand logo etches continue the brand's trademark features.

Priced at $250, this luxury sneaker is quite a good deal.

4) Skating Blush Nubuck

With two cool colorways, the skating nubuck shoe line from the UK-based streetwear brand offers this distinctive pair, flaunting a unique design. Its intricated paneling upper not only boasts edgy aesthetics but also incessantly keeps the brand's emblem features.

The pair is featured in nubuck leather and mesh upper, meticulously contributing a cozy and soft feeling to the wearer. Its rubber sock line enhances the cushy experience to the wearer while its broad laces upgrade the chunky design.

For $280, this nubuck sneaker is available at the Naked Wolfe store.

5) Protected Mesh Black

Recently, Gen Z has displayed a special obsession with retro fashion such as old money trends, Balletcore, etc, and being a contemporary fashion brand, Naked Wolfe needed to think something out of the box to fulfill the demands of its customers.

The Style Trailblazer brand never disappoints its fashion enthusiast customers and it crafts a sneaker that thoroughly aligns with the Mary Jane flat, one of the primary elements of balletcore fashion.

With the fishnet upper, the sneaker is clubbed with a chunky sole, seamlessly representing the brand's signature features. Another outstanding feature is its logo-based spikes on the outsole for more traction.

This piece of elegant sneaker can be purchased from the Naked Wolfe store for $200.

Being a recent brand, Naked Wolfe has cemented a reputation in the fashion realm in a short period. What makes the brand a dear one to fashion enthusiasts is its out-of-the-box design, premium quality, and great marketing strategy. While the sneakerheads look for fashion and practicality together, this brand has created some fashion-forward sneakers to cater to them.