Old Money, a fashion hashtag has been trending on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, in recent days. This trend embraced the retro aesthetics of the early 1920s, reflecting a fascination with vintage and classic styles.

The #OldMoney has gained significant traction, amassing over 2.5 billion views on TikTok, making it a newfound obsession among Gen Z users. The term "Old Money", as per the Oxford definition, refers to a person, who inherits wealth as a part of their family legacy.

The clothing choice includes linen garments, short tennis skirts, polo shirts, and the style associated with West Coast core, which is now considered a part of the retro fashion category.

From Ralph Lauren to Burberry: 5 best Old Money fashion brands for the Quiet Luxury look

1) Chanel

In the realm of the Old Money fashion trend, the contribution of Chanel can not be compromised. The founder of the brand and the pioneer of the fashion landscape, Coco Chanel, started the brand in 1910 and has been a prominent inspiration to fashion trends since then.

Its timeless design and enduring fashion captivate fashion enthusiasts around the globe, solidifying an iconic footprint in the industry. The Pencil or plaid skirts are leading elements of Old Money fashion trends and Chanel's classic skirts can be a great addition to this retro fashion.

In addition to their iconic clothing pieces, their quilted bag became a popular fashion accessory that complements the overall look.

2) Ralph Lauren

A classic white polo shirt with formal pants or the vibrant azure-hued polo tee shirt during golf practice sessions can be imagined as the perfect element of retro fashion. Polo shirts were revolutionary at the time, thanks to Ralph Lauren. It not only inspires retro design but also represents an opulent way of life.

The eponymous brand, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967, is renowned as the trailblazer in defining the classic aesthetics that often contribute to the Old Money fashion trends.

3) Inis Meain

The Aran island-based brand, Inis Meain from Ireland, has been considered a distinctive fashion contributor since 1976. The brand continues the legacy of knitwork by using natural fibers and wool which is reflected in their sartorial collection.

Through its products, the brand not only serves the fashion enthusiasts' demands but also reinvigorates its heritage. An oversized woolen sweater or cardigan, however, coupled with a pair of chinos or a skirt can propel the retro fashion.

4) Hermes

In the array of luxury fashion brands, Hermes seems to be among the top contributors. This Parisian fashion brand is undoubtedly a juggernaut in the Old Money fashion trends, offering a huge collection of retro fashion elements. The satin scarf or the leather bags are prominent fashion accessories in this trend and Hermes's distinctive collection makes it a stand-out choice.

The Birkin bags, the trademark of the brand, effortlessly exudes the trend with its quintessential aesthetics.

5) Burberry

Burberry, the British eponymous brand established by Thomas Burberry, is a classic brand that has been serving the current fashion trends since its inception in 1856. Its timeless design and bespoke craftsmanship captivate the fashion enthusiasts.

Trenchcoats are one of the best-selling clothing materials of the brand and can be considered a pivotal element of Old Money fashion. The brand has stocked an array of classic trench coats that embrace the symbol of a timeless style.

Old Money is undeniably a captivating aesthetic that has seen multiple resurgences over the years. What's wonderful is that creating a standout combination to embody this trend doesn't require excessive effort. By considering the aforementioned list and incorporating elements of classics, individuals can effortlessly replicate this enduring and elegant style.