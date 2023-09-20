Fans criticize the Burberry SS24 runway show at London Fashion Week: “This collection is a hot mess”

The Burberry SS24 runway show at London Fashion Week was anticipated by many. With Burberry scaling unprecedented heights, the iconic British fashion house handed the creative reins to Daniel Lee in 2022, who succeeded Riccardo Tisci.

Lee, renowned for his fresh perspective, aimed to infuse the timeless brand with youthful exuberance. For his Summer 2024 collection, showcased at Islington's Highbury Fields, he invited a star-studded list of guests for the unveiling of the brand's new collection.

The show, however, gave way to fan criticism, with many expressing their disappointment online.

Fans criticizing the Burberry SS24 runway show at London Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Fans are not happy with the Burberry SS24 runway show at London Fashion Week

While the Burberry SS24 runway show under Lee's vision offered a bold aesthetic — from interlocked chainlinks forming Burberry's new seasonal print to spiraled punctures on edgy co-ords — it was clear the brand was on an audacious trajectory.

Burberry blue found its way into rumpled heritage jackets. The very new introductions like cherry-printed jacquard uniforms revealed Lee's attempt to stretch Burberry's horizons.

Burberry runway show at London Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

However, fans weren't hesitant to share their feelings about the Burberry SS24 runway show at London Fashion week, with most comments leaning towards the negative.

Fans slam the Burberry SS24 show at London Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Fans on the Burberry SS24 runway show at London Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Some also found it hard to connect with the brand's direction, remarking, "Love Burberry, not a fan of this collection though."

Fans commenting on the Burberry runway show at London Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Fans talking about the Burberry runway show at London Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Fans disliking the Burberry runway show at London Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Fans unhappy with the Burberry runway show at London Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Fans not so delighted with the Burberry SS24 at London Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

Fans make fun of the Burberry runway show at London Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@diet_prada)

While Daniel Lee's SS24 runway show garnered a cacophony of opinions, it's undeniable that the brand is evolving. Only time will tell whether this fresh direction will resonate with the brand's loyalists or attract a new legion of followers.