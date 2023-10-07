The obsession over puffer tote bags is quite visible. From celebrities to runway fashion models, puffer tote bags have become a defining style statement in recent days.

The puffer bags made a splash into the fashion landscape in 2019 with Bottega Venata's puffer pouch, a design initially created by Daniel Lee in 2010. Since then, the fascination with puffer bags started growing and the transition into a tote bag style happened swiftly.

Not only do they offer style and comfort, but the spacious design makes them a perfect essential accessory. The puffer tote bags are a must-have in the closet. So, here are the 5 best puffer tote bags one must invest in 2023.

From Coachtopia to Alo Yoga: 5 best puffer tote bags to invest in 2023

1) Metro Tote Deluxe from MZ Wallace

The puffer tote bags from MZ Wallace stand out with their firm structure. Beyond its highly enticing appeal, the bag offers a spacious design that can easily carry a 13-inch laptop.

With the REC Oxford fabrication, the trims feature leather, and the padded nylon handles ensure comfortable carrying. The exterior is adorned with an array of pockets.

The padded tote bag has a zippered closure, a long strap for cross-body use, and a golden buckle. Available in multiple colors, this bag can be copped for $275.

2) Quilted Cloud Tote from Coachtopia

The quilted tote bag from Coachtopia, a sustainable label of Coach, is a cozy bag crafted with recyclable materials. Utilizing the waste material from plastic bottles and food wraps, the brand ingeniously crafts eco-friendly tote bags.

In addition, it extracts threads from old rags, further contributing to the brand's sustainable ethos. Resembling the halterneck top, this lightweight tote bag is a fashion-forward accessory.

Its cloud-like design enhances the funky casual aesthetics, making it a stand-out piece. This tote bag offers a variety range of colorways for $195.

3) Padded Shopper from H&M

The quilted shopper from H&M seems a follow-up of the trendy pillow bags from Diors. With its generous padding and ample space for the essentials, the puffer tote bag is a hit.

Beyond its practical padding facilities, the bag has a square structure with two pairs of handles for various uses. Depending on the preferences, one can effortlessly flaunt the padded bag as a chic handbag or use the larger handles for running errands.

The fast fashion brand, H&M presents the bag at an affordable price of $30, serving as the icing on the cake.

4) Luka Expandable Laptop Tote from Calpak

The puffer tote bag from CalPak is ideal for adventure-lover women as it is eligible to carry a huge amount of essentials while providing great feminine aesthetics. Its extra 4-inch stealth pocket for the laptop sets it apart, bolstering working women during their hectic days.

This tote bag comes in various pastel shades to maintain feminity while its numerous zippers in different shapes are ideal for different types of essentials. Featured in the polyester upper, the bag has a hidden pocket that easily adjusts among other luggage during trips. One can easily cop this cozy bag for $98.

5) Keep it dry fitness bag from Alo Yoga

Keep it dry fitness bag from Alo Yoga ( Image via Alo Yoga)

The last recommendation in the list of Puffer tote bags is slightly different from the regular one. This bag's enticing features allure the fitness freak women while its padded upper and unique design stand out among all.

Looking like a sack from the storeroom, this padded tote bag effortlessly enhances the current bag trends. Its transferable triangular shape from a simple wrapper creates a unique design with minimalistic aesthetics. For the gym freaks, this ideal bag is available at the Alo Yoga website for $5150.

Puffer tote bags are not just cozy fashion accessories but are great for carrying essentials. The bags described above were hand-picked to serve a variety of needs.