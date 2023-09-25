H&M Beauty x Raoul Alejandre collaboration: Everything we know so far

On 21 September 2023, H&M Beauty explained the new collaboration with Raoul Alejandre in their press release. The brand has decided to get deeper into its imagination of makeup ranges for this year’s fall season. In their official press release, they specifically mentioned the idea of this collaboration is based upon all “reimagined.” The company will launch a new range of mascaras, blushers, lipsticks, eyelashes, and more.

H&M Beauty has decided to bring this campaign to new heights by working with Raoul Alejandre, the best celebrity makeup artist. The makeup collection from this campaign will include high-quality vegan formulas so that the entire collection has incredible features that have been way better than ever before.

The partnership between H&M Beauty x Raoul Alejandre has been decided to be a long-term one. Also, Raoul Alejandre, in the press release statement with H&M, said,

"I feel honored and excited to be able to bring my point of view to this partnership. I love the team members I am working with as they inspire me to push my artistry in a direction that is fresh and timeless while still making a statement. I’m ready to bring innovative and exclusive techniques to this collaboration."

Over the years, the work of Raoul Alejandre has been inspiring and impressed every other beauty industry around the globe, and that is what caught the attention of H&M Beauty. Since they have planned to release it in October, the offers of this line will be expanding more exclusively till 2024 in all its retail stores and online, so it’s available to everyone. They announced only their mascaras and lashes, ranging from 9.99€ to 9,99€.

H&M Beauty x Raoul Alejandre's collaboration of makeup line has been titled “Make-Up Stories”

H&M Beauty has decided to showcase its product launch with new reimagined formulas containing a complete makeover of its new makeup collection launch. Their most iconic products from this collaboration, including Volume Icon Lash mascara and Satin Icon lipstick, will be considered to be given the crimson packaging. The brand’s collaboration will solely focus on beneficial ingredients such as Vitamin E, Hyaluronic acids, etc.

Raoul Alejandre is the best choice for this campaign as he will share his memorable makeup journey with the customers, allowing them to gain a more intimate understanding of the topic by hearing makeup-related stories. That’s why the unique part about this entire campaign is that it’s titled “Makeup Stories.”

The brand has also decided to offer its most exclusive range of beauty essential makeup products at such a minimal rate that it feels unexpected and pleasantly surprising.

The brand will launch its extensive selection of beauty products in this collaboration. However, the company has only revealed their mascara and lashes, where they would be selling 4 vegan mascaras. Other than that, 4 different lash kinds called Volume Icon Lash, Max Drama Lash, Never-Ending Lash, and Forever Curled Lash.

The company has consistently embraced ultimate beauty techniques in its makeup line so customers can feel confident following the latest beauty trends.

This year, H&M Beauty has decided to expand their beauty line into a new, twisted range of beauty products. They have decided to collaborate with a well-reputed celebrity makeup artist, Raoul Alejandre. He and the clothing brand will project his perspective regarding changes and new formulations in the makeup area. With the launch of it, the expansion of this makeup collection will be carried on till the end of 2024.