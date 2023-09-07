5 best mascaras for sensitive eyes

"Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder," as this age-old saying has taken the beauty domain on a whirlwind tour, mascaras, specially formulated for sensitive eyes, take the front row. Ordinary mascaras can never do the needful for beauty lovers with sensitive eyes. For those with watery eyes, having the best clean, water-proof mascaras can be an ideal add-on to their makeup kit.

With the global clean beauty drive, several cosmetic brands have launched mascaras, catering to individual requirements, such as sensitive eyes. All these mascaras are cruelty-free, ophthalmologist-certified, and free of harsh ingredients like parabens, phthalates, talc, scent, and more.

With a suitcase full of varied formulas, wand applicators, and eyelash effects (for volumizing and lengthening the lashes), it might be challenging for beauty enthusiasts with sensitive eyes to cherry-pick their favored ones. And the mascaras being a personal beauty item, taking chances with ordinary ones is a big no-no! On that note, here are the 5 best mascaras to care for sensitive eyes, along with Sephora's price and customer rating.

Safeguard the sensitive eyes with the 5 best mascaras

1) Caliray Come Hell or High Water Voluminizing Tubing mascara

The Caliray Come Hell or High Water mascara is favorably suggested for lengthy, curly, and well-defined lashes. Its boar bristle brush, with multi-dimensional fibers, allows precise application. The mascara's tubing formulation is water-proof, catering to long-lasting wear minus smudging, and safe for sensitive eyes.

This mascara is obtainable in a black hue and delivers added perks like vegan and attractively packed in recyclable packaging. It comprises argan oil for lash conditioning and film-forming agents elongating the lashes.

With a price tag of $24, it has acquired a happy customer rating of 4.6/5 on Sephora.

2) Tower 28 MakeWaves mascara

This mascara from Tower 28 MakeWaves is an adaptable eye makeup item that provides extra lash length, curl, definition, and volume. Its Triple-Wave Wand flawlessly coats every lash, separating each and providing full coverage. The water-proof formulation gives the lashes a smudge-free effect all day long.

Purchasable in a traditional black shade, this mascara is ideal for gaining a dramatic eye makeover. Further, it is weightless and maintains a curl with Aquaflex® Technology. It is also unassailable for sensitive eyes, vegan, animal cruelty, and gluten-free.

Ophthalmologist-certified and secure for contact lens users, this mascara comes with a price tag of $20 on Sephora, with a high satisfaction rating of 4.5/5 from buyers.

3) ILIA Limitless Lash mascara

This mascara is one of the top choices for those beauty seekers skimming to acquire long length and separation/definition in their eyelashes. Its distinctive dual-sided brush and shorter silicone bristles on one side and longer bristles on the other are exclusive patented features of ILIA. And the water-proof formulation gives a smudge-free wear all day.

The mascara is available in the hue 'After Midnight,' a downy black color that is ophthalmologist-tested, sensitive eyes safe, and well-suited for contact lens users.

Further, this carbon-free mascara is priced at $28 on Sephora and has obtained a lofty happiness rating of 4.3/5 from consumers.

4) Lawless The One & Done Long-Wear Voluminizing mascara

The Lawless The One & Done mascara gives wispy and fluttery lashes, courtesy of its elastomer silicone brush featuring a spherical, spiky tip that helps separate each lash. The long-wear formula ensures that the lashes stay put all day.

Obtainable in the hue Nightlife, a rich and velvety black tint, this mascara is silicone-free. Its lacquer tree and rice bran waxes keep the eyelashes well-lifted while castor and argan oils moisten and condition them.

It comes for $25 on Sephora and has welcomed a delighted shopper rating of 4.1/5.

5) Saie Beauty Mascara 101

Its unique applicator wand features silicone rubber bristles of different lengths, with a spiky ball at the tip for precise application. It is perfect for making the eyelashes look lengthy and well-lifted.

This mascara's unique formula strengthens and conditions the lashes and is 100% natural. It is gluten-free and contains organic beeswax, carnauba wax that softens, shea butter that moistens, and hydra-mineral complex plus arginine amino acid that strengthens eyelashes.

Obtainable in black, this mascara for sensitive eyes is priced at $25 on Sephora, where it has garnered a happy user rating of 4.3/5.

Final thoughts

Eye makeup is one of the crucial steps for any makeover ritual, mascaras get much importance. And for those beauty fanatics with sensitive eyes, there are varied lots mainly meant to care for their treasured glances.

These 5 best mascaras for sensitive eyes keep their promises, guaranteeing a safe eye makeover. One can purchase these mascaras from their official websites or a beauty retailer like Sephora at an inexpensive price.