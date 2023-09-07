Where to get Estée Lauder Turbo Lash High-Powered Mascara? Price, formulation, and other details explored

Estée Lauder has added a new mascara to their impeccable mascara range- the Turbo Lash High-Powered Mascara, a perfect fit for makeup lovers who want impressive lashes. Known for mascara formulations that add volume to the lashes, moisturize them, and help them stay in place without smudging, the brand has charmed its fans again with the new launch.

The brand claims that Turbo Lash High-Powered Mascara is their best mascara for volume and length. Rendering the perfect combination of dramatic lashes and lash care, the mascara offers twelve hours of length, volume, and curl.

The Turbo Lash Mascara is an addition to the brand's long list of best-selling mascaras like the Sumptuous Extreme Mascara, the Double-Wear Zero Smudge Lengthening Mascara, and the Pure Color Envy Lash Multi-Effects Mascara.

An Ophthalmologist-tested formulation, Estée Lauder's Turbo Lash High-Powered Mascara is priced at $34 on the brand’s official website.

Estée Lauder Turbo Lash High-Powered Mascara restores fuller-looking lashes

Estée Lauder is known for some of the best luxurious fragrances and makeup products, including the brand’s Advanced Night Repair Serum. Their products have velvety textures and are balanced to suit all skin types.

The brand is also famous for sourcing high-quality ingredients from around the world to manufacture its products, actively making a conscious effort with respect to the impact their work has on people and the environment.

The Turbo Lash High-Powered Mascara is Estée Lauder’s fastest-building mascara and the brand claims it helps get dramatic lashes twenty-five percent faster. This supercharged formulation, powered by the brand’s science, delivers an instant-build, high-powered volume and length as well as continuous lash care.

The brand also claims that 92% of women who tested the new mascara saw fuller, longer, restored-looking lashes.

The Turbo Lash High-Powered Mascara is infused with 100% derived Argan Oil, Maracuja Oil, and Castor Oil that protect and condition the lashes to become visibly thicker and stronger. This unique formulation delivers fuller and revitalized lashes that stand out.

Apart from its amazing formulation, the mascara comes with plush fillers for application that offer lash volume building, effortlessly gliding onto each lash. The whipped texture of the plush filler applicator is infused with microscopic silica spheres to offer an instant dramatized lash impact.

The Turbo Lash High-Powered Mascara doesn’t smudge or flake and resists clumping in addition to its twelve-hour wearability.

The naturally-derived formulation and features of the Estée Lauder Turbo Lash High-Powered Mascara make it ideal for makeup lovers who want volumized, dramatic lashes without having to damage the lashes with continuous mascara application or harsh formulations.

