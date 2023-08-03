5 best skincare brands of 2023

There are multiple skincare brands that roll out cleansers, serums, and moisturizers infused with high-quality, effective ingredients. These products then become a part of a skincare lover’s holy grail. However, in a market with multiple trending brands, it is important to choose only the best ones, with products whose formulations can contribute to skin health.

It is crucial to find and invest in some of the best skincare brands and this listicle curates five such brands in the market in 2023. From Drunk Elephant to SkinCeuticals, these skincare brands are a must-try.

Tatcha, SkinCeuticals, and more: 5 skincare brands you can try in 2023

1) Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant is a skincare brand that hasn’t used any influencer endorsements to promote its products. Relying solely on word of mouth and recommendations, the brand has now made a name for itself owing to its effective products that include natural ingredients which work miracles for the skin.

Their Sukari Babyfacial Chemical Peel and C-Firma Day Serum are popular skincare products. The brand has recently launched its B-Goldi Drops- a liquid highlighter that renders instant glow.

With a price range of $14 to $90, this clean beauty brand is available for purchase on Drunk Elephant’s official website.

2) Clinique

A brand that has been established from the house of the Estee Lauder Company, Clinique, claims to be the world’s first cosmetics brand which is allergy-tested and dermatologist-approved. Clinique offers accessible and effective skincare products for all skin types.

Some of Clinique’s best sellers include Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, Moisture Surge SPF 25 Sheer Hydrator, Anti-Blemish Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel, and Anti-Blemish Solutions Cleansing Foam. This brand launched their Moisture Surge SPF 28 infused with Pro-Vitamin D in 2023.

Clinique’s skincare range is priced between $10 to $73 and the beauty brand is immensely popular for its Moisture Surge line.

3) SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals is a skincare brand backed by science, with products designed to prevent signs of future damage and protect the skin. The brand’s mission is to improve skin health and it has emerged from decades of skin cancer research that have resulted in SkinCeuticals’ high-potency, antioxidant formulations infused with pure actives to offer optimal skin penetration.

SkinCeuticals launched their A.G.E Interrupter Advanced in 2023, which claims to reverse visible signs of aging.

Their best sellers include the Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2, C E FERULIC® With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier, and Hydrating B5 Gel. The price range of their products is between $24 to $169. All products can be purchased from the SkinCeuticals official website.

4) BeautyStat

A patented and proven skincare brand, this cosmetic chemist-founded company uses premium quality ingredients that have been scientifically backed to be effective. Combined with BeautyStat’s patented technology are performance-oriented actives and their range of skincare products offer effective results.

The brand promises to be transparent and help its customers cut through the clutter of a skincare market saturated with products.

BeautyStat’s best-selling products include Universal C Skin Refiner Brightening Vitamin Serum, C Eye Perfector Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Cream, and Probiotic 24H Moisture Boost Cream. The brand entered the sunscreen arena with their Universal C Skin Refiner SPF 50, launched in 2023.

This skincare brand's product range is priced between $29 to $85, and is available on the brand’s official website.

5) Tatcha

Tatcha is a Japanese beauty and skincare brand whose products are created at the Tatcha Institute in Tokyo, where scientists innovate products and balance proven clinical ingredients with Japanese botanicals.

Their products are enriched with amino acids, superfoods, and AHAs called Hadasei-3, which is a proprietary complex of green tea, algae and twice-fermented rice.

Tatcha’s bestsellers consist of The Dewy Skin Cream, The Water Cream, The Silk Serum, The Essence and many more. The brand launched their Indigo Cleansing Balm in 2023.

The skincare brand’s products range between $14 to $125 and are available on Tatcha’s official website.

The skin deserves intense care consisting of barrier-strengthening ingredients, and products that deliver hydration, and cater to specific skin concerns.

While SkinCeuticals offers science-backed formulations, Tatcha's products are rooted in the classic Japanese ritual, 'Kyoto'. Drunk Elephant uses biocompatible ingredients that are close to the skin's pH, Clinique avoids the use of skin irritants and allergens, maintaining its virtues as the first-ever line of dermatologist-develop skincare. As for BeautyStat, they pair their patented technology with high-performance actives.

These best skincare brands of 2023 aim to deliver unique and effective formulations time and again, as a result of which they are highly rated and raved after on social platforms.