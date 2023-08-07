Where to get Estée Lauder BrowPerfect 3D All-in-One Styler Multi-Tasker? Price, formula and more details explored

Estée Lauder recently launched their BrowPerfect 3D All-in-One Styler Multi-Tasker, a nifty 3-in-1 product that has everything one could need for 'snatched' eyebrows. The brow product comes with an in-built pencil, powder and gel formula that comes with the promise of 24-hour wear.

The best part about this product is that it comes in a wide range of shades, thus providing a natural look for all hair colors. The transfer-proof formula ensures the makeup look lasts all day long, making it a great brow product for Summer 2023.

The versatility of the product makes it super travel-friendly, perfect to have in one's handbag for regular touch-ups throughout the day.

BrowPerfect 3D All-in-One Styler Multi-Tasker does not smudge or flake, ensuring the eye makeup stays flawless throughout the day.

The fade-resistant formula stays true to the original shade all day long, providing one with fuller brows for up to 24 hours. The brow product is waterproof in nature, making it great for vacations and beach days as well.

The BrowPerfect 3D All-in-One Styler Multi-Tasker is already available on the Estée Lauder website, retailing for $32. It is also available on Nordstrom, Ulta Beauty and Dillard's website for the same price.

The brow product comes in ten different shades, offering something for everyone regardless of their hair color.

BrowPerfect 3D All-in-One Styler Multi-Tasker (Image via Estée Lauder)

With the BrowPerfect 3D All-in-One Styler Multi-Tasker, one can have the snatched brows of their dreams with just one product. The multitasking makeup product brings together three different products into one, helping one achieve all the eyebrow looks they could need with just one product.

The pencil will help one define their brows further, enhancing the shape of their natural features. The brow pencil comes with a micro precision tip that can help one create hair-like strokes, which gives the brows a natural-looking finish. With this brow pencil, you can easily create both natural and bold eyebrow looks, making it suitable for subtle and full glam makeup looks.

The brow powder is best to fill in the sparse areas, giving a soft and diffused look that is more natural. The powder tip is flexible in nature, dispensing a sheer layer of powder that is highly buildable to help create bold eye makeup looks as well.

BrowPerfect 3D All-in-One Styler Multi-Tasker also consists of a brow gel in a universal clear shade. The gel does not flake and promises up to 24 hours of wearability, keeping the brow hairs in place throughout the day.

The brow gel is infused with the goodness of chestnut seed oil to provide the brow hairs with nourishment while helping style and set them.

BrowPerfect 3D All-in-One Styler Multi-Tasker (Image via Estée Lauder)

BrowPerfect 3D All-in-One Styler Multi-Tasker can be used in three different ways, depending on the look you are trying to create.

To simply tame unruly brows, Estée Lauder recommends filling in the brows with the pencil and then going in with the brow gel, sweeping upwards and outwards for a snatched natural brow look.

Similarly, one can fill in sparse brows by first going in with the pencil and finishing off with a light coating of brow powder.

However, to add volume to the brows, one will first need to map the eyebrow shape they want using the pencil and then fill it in using hair-like strokes. With the use of brow powder, fill in the sparse areas that will make the brows look more soft and natural. Finally, use a light coat of gel to brush all the hair up to set the eyebrow look in place.

Depending on your hair color, choose the shade that is closest in color to your brow hairs, opting for a lighter hue for a natural look.