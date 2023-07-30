Where to get Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel? Price, formula and more explored

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty recently launched their Fall Collection, consisting of all the products one could need for a stunning eye makeup look. The Fall Collection already offers Brow Harmony Precision Pencil, Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner and All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick.

Gomez recently gave a sneak peek into the last product of her Fall Collection, the Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel. The brow gel can help one achieve the singer's snatched brow makeup look, making sure your eyebrow hair doesn't budge all day long.

The beauty brand already offers a tinted brow gel that comes as a part of a 2-in-1 product, the Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel. With the introduction of Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel, one can purchase their brow gel separately. Along with that, the Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel would be a better choice for individuals who prefer a clear gel over tinted ones for their brow makeup.

Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel will be launching on the Rare Beauty website come August.

The product is already listed on the website, retailing for $17 only. Although not available for purchase as of yet, one can sign up for notifications on the beauty brand's website to not miss out on the product launch.

Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel has a brow lamination effect that lasts all day long

Selena Gomez recently revealed that the last product from her Fall Collection will be dropping come August. Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel will feature a similar formula to the brow gel from Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel. However, unlike the previous product, Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel will be available in one universal shade that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel is a super lightweight clear brow gel that is comfortable to wear over longer periods. The water-based formula has a strong hold that will ensure your brow makeup look lasts all day long. Its flexible hold makes the brows look more natural, never becoming too stiff or crunchy like most brow gels tend to do.

Rare Beauty's brow gel helps lift your brows to their fullest potential, giving them a brow lamination effect. The clear gel doesn't simply lift the brows, but also helps shape them beautifully to ensure one has natural-looking snatched eyebrows that last all day long.

Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel (Image via Rare Beauty)

The product comes with a tapered brush that has soft yet firm bristles, thus not irritating the skin around the brows while also helping to comb through them. This will ensure the brow hairs are coated evenly, with a seamless coat from the root to the tip.

The key to apply a brow gel correctly is to backcomb first, then brush all the brow hairs upwards. Then using the tip of the brow gel wand, smoothen the top of your eyebrow so the hairs aren't all standing up.

This ensures one is left with fluffier brows with a neat look, perfect for a snatched eye makeup look.

If you have been on the lookout for a clear brow gel, Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel is a must-have in your makeup bag. The brow gel will be retailing for $17 only and will be available on the Rare Beauty website starting sometime in August.

If you would like to grab the product as soon as it launches, you can sign up for notifications to be notified when the product launches on the beauty brand's website.