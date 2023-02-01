Due to its antioxidant and hydrating properties, argan oil for face has quickly become one of the standard ingredients in cosmetics and skin care. This oil tends to be rich in various nutrients, including vitamin E, which is why it is highly beneficial for both your skin and hair.

Cosmetic argan oil has also been used in cooking because of its subtle flavor along with the potential health benefits that it provides. It is a naturally occurring oil found in the kernels of the argan tree fruit.

In this article, we will discuss the benefits of argan oil for face along with its use for the skin.

Is Argan Oil Good for Skin?

Argan oil is known to be a powerful ingredient that helps boost your skin health. That is why it is mixed into cosmetic products like moisturizer, face wash, shampoo, soaps, and more. This oil also comes in supplement form, which can be consumed directly.

The overall benefits of argan oil for the face include treating skin conditions, moisturizing skin, protecting it from sun damage, healing skin infections, treating acne, and having anti-aging effects, which will be discussed in detail below.

Argan oil is good for skin (Image via Pexels/Shiny diamond)

However, some people might be allergic to this ingredient, which is why it is recommended to perform patch tests. It might irritate your skin and cause rashes when applied directly.

Benefits of Argan Oil for Face

Using argan oil for face has been known to provide a plethora of benefits. Here are some of the benefits that will push you to use argan oil for face:

1. Cleansing Skin

People might think that using argan oil for face that is acne prone and oily can further worsen skin problems. However, a study has shown that the application of argan oil on the face regularly helps in reducing sebum, which contributes to reducing acne and clogged pores.

2. Reducing Dark Spots

If you have dark spots on your face for reasons such as prolonged sun exposure, hormones, and aging, using argan oil for face might help you in brightening and improving your skin tone. The presence of tocopherols will help in inhibiting the excess pigmentation caused due to scars and melasma.

3. Adding Moisture

Using argan oil for face will boost the hydration of your skin due to the presence of vitamin E. It will help in retention of hydration along with strengthening the skin barrier. You can in fact use the oil as your daily moisturizer in your skin care routine.

Dermatologists recommend buying pure argan oil for maximum effectiveness. Before buying argan oil, make sure that it absorbs easily and applies smoothly into the skin along with having a nice amber hue. However, it is recommended that you begin with a small amount to ensure that you are not allergic or have any adverse reactions to this ingredient.

4. Reducing Wrinkles

Using argan oil on your face will help in its nourishment and, in turn, make your skin more youthful. As you get older, your skin starts losing elasticity and collagen, which causes wrinkling of the skin. This is because greater elasticity improves the ability of your skin to snap back after being stretched, with collagen acting as the building block of the skin.

Using argan oil will help in improving the elasticity of the skin. The presence of antioxidants in the oil is also said to reduce inflammation and heal your wounds effectively.

Argan oil is also good for hair (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

This article discusses some of the best benefits of argan oil for face along with its properties. This is an extremely nourishing oil that penetrates your skin to boost moisture and protect against skin barriers. It is a relatively light ingredient and is generally useful for all skin types.

Besides using argan oil for face, it is also highly beneficial for your hair health. Using argan oil for your hair will provide benefits such as soothing itchy scalp, conditioning your hair, boosting shine, reducing frizz, preventing heat damage, and encouraging hair growth.

