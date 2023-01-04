Itchy Scalp: Causes, Treatment, and Remedies

An itchy scalp, also known as scalp pruritus, is quite common and everyone has experienced it at least once. It is a common issue that can result in annoying symptoms like constant scratching and pain.

Although scalp itching normally doesn't mean anything serious, it can be a sign of an underlying problem. Head-scratching in public is highly embarrassing.

Some forms of the itchy scalp may need to be treated with medication. Its underlying causes include dandruff, allergic responses, and skin problems like eczema and psoriasis.

Itchy Scalp Causes

The good news is that scalp itching is typically not a cause for concern and is usually simple to treat, despite the fact that it may be annoying and even painful.

Check out this list of possible itchy scalp causes:

1) Dryness

Check to see if your flaking and itching are actually caused by dryness rather than dandruff before attempting any solution. This is how you can detect the difference clearly: Simply put, a dry scalp is parched skin that may itch and flake off as a result of eczema, over-washing, dietary changes, sensitivity to new products, changes in weather, and other factors.

2) Dandruff

Dandruff, also known as seborrheic dermatitis, is the most typical cause of an itchy scalp. The condition is known as cradle cap or crib cap in infants.

The scalp and face are two common sites for this kind of dermatitis to develop where sebaceous or oil-secreting glands are present. Inflammation of the glands can cause the following symptoms:

scaling,

itching,

reddish skin, and

flaking

3) Head lice

Itchy scabs can result from head lice, which are tiny insects that feed on blood from the scalp. Although anybody can have head lice, it is most frequent in children between the ages of 3 and 12 due to their propensity for being in close quarters with one another, which makes it easier for lice to spread.

Itchy Scalp Home Remedy

1) Exfoliate

It's not only good for your face and body to exfoliate. We exfoliate our scalps in the same manner we exfoliate our faces to remove product build-up, dead skin cells, and flakes off of them and to keep pores clear and free of outbreaks. This accumulation can affect both itching and irritation in addition to hair growth.

2) Olive oil

Warm olive oil can be applied to the scalp to assist in loosening and soothing irritated crusts and scales.

Before massaging it into the skin and applying it to the scalp, warm up the olive oil in your palms.

After letting the olive oil sit on the scalp for a few hours, wash it off with a medicated shampoo that contains salicylic acid or coal tar.

3) Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil is not only used as a flavoring in food, it can relieve an scalp itching. It has a number of characteristics that might explain why it offers relief:

As the skin cools, irritated or inflamed areas can be soothed.

It may lessen the itch since it promotes blood flow.

With its chemical constituents, it might destroy lice.

Treatment of Itchy Scalp

The most effective treatment for scalp itching depends on the underlying cause:

Antifungal shampoos and pain relievers can help with seborrheic dermatitis symptoms.

Use hypoallergenic products and be sure to thoroughly rinse the shampoo from your hair and scalp if you have allergies or dermatitis.

OTC anti-dandruff shampoos can be useful for treating dandruff.

Both over-the-counter and prescription medications are available to treat head lice. If one member of the household has the infection, experts advise treating them all, even close connections. All clothing and household items should also be scrubbed clean.

Conclusion

There are numerous causes of this frequent symptom, itchy scalp. Most of the time, it can be handled at home, but occasionally it needs medical attention. Consult your doctor about the root cause of your itchy scalp and the most effective course of treatment if your symptoms don't go away quickly or within a few weeks.

