Simple Winter Skincare Tips For Men

It may be cold outside, but that doesn’t mean you should go without a proper winter skincare routine.

While harsh winter air can take a toll on your skin—especially if you’re already prone to dryness or irritation, like many men are—there are ways to counteract winter’s less-than-pleasant effects. First, keep yourself warm. Then, read on for our top six men’s winter skincare tips, so you can keep your skin looking and feeling its best until spring arrives!

Best Winter Skincare Tips For Men

Here are six easy winter skincare tips for men to keep their skin healthy through all four seasons:

Exfoliation is a crucial step while following a winter skincare tips. (Image via Pexels / Cottonbro)

1. Moisturize Often

In the winter, moisturizers can be a game-changer. It helps protect against dry skin and chapped lips. It also keeps your face from looking like cracked leather.

It is recommended to apply moisturizer after you shower in the morning, right before bed and after every single wash with soap or cleanser. Don’t forget to apply it to your hands and feet as well — they can get just as dry as the rest of your body during those cold months outside!

If you ever find yourself forgetting to moisturize, just remind yourself of what happened to that tomato plant in science class when its roots were exposed - it shriveled up. Your skin is essentially made up of many tissues that need hydration—you don't want it shriveling up too!

2. Don’t Skip SPF

This is a big one, guys. Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays isn't just important for women—it's essential for all of us to do, regardless of gender. This is also the best protection against premature aging and skin cancer.

A good quality sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 that you apply every two hours (or more often if you're swimming or sweating) should do the trick. Moreover, don't forget to reapply after towel drying as this can cause water droplets to be absorbed by the skin and dilute what little protection is left on your face after that morning shower.

Lip balm is an absolute must-have in winter skincare. (Image via Pexels / Monstera)

3. Use Lip Balm

No matter how much you love winter, one thing is for sure—it's not kind to your skin. All that extra wind and moisture can turn even the toughest of men into a scaly red mess. However, unlike your face, which benefits from moisturizer every day, it's easy to forget about keeping your lips in tip-top shape too.

Lip balm is an absolute must-have in your winter skincare arsenal this time of year—not just because it helps prevent chapped lips (and who wants those?), but also because it has so many other uses. For example:

Use it as a lip moisturizer before bed or when you're out skiing—it'll keep your mouth soft even after hours of exposure to harsh elements

Use it as a beard smoother or mustache wax substitute (if you're growing one)

Use it on any other dry patches on your skin

4. Exfoliate

Exfoliation removes dead skin cells that can clog pores, causing breakouts. To exfoliate properly, you need to use a gentle exfoliating product on dry skin (not wet), and use circular motions while massaging in small circles over your face. If you want to get fancy, you can also try using an electric brush with a soft bristle head for added effectiveness.

Exfoliation is crucial winter skincare even if you don't have acne because it helps clear away dead skin cells—which means less buildup of oil and dirt in your pores—that could otherwise lead to acne or blackheads. It's especially important in winter because our bodies produce less sebum than usual during the colder months. So, if we don't help clean out our pores when there's less oil flowing through them anyway, we're bound for trouble.

5. Use Shaving Cream

The fifth tip is to always use shaving cream. Shaving cream helps to moisturize your skin, reduces irritation, and gets an ultra-close shave. These are all good things, right?

If you have sensitive skin or have been prone to ingrown hair in the past, then this winter skincare tip is important—use shaving cream every time you shave. You can use a simple foam or gel kind with ingredients like shea butter or aloe vera—they'll help protect against dehydration and inflammation following a close shave.

If possible, try using a brush to apply the lather rather than just squirting it from the bottle (or tube). A brush will also ensure that there are fewer air bubbles between your face and the surface of the water when lathering up for extra smoothness!

Using beard oil can also help reduce ingrown hair. (Image via Pexels / Cup of couple)

6. Using Beard Oil

If you're looking to grow out your facial hair, you'll want to make sure that it's as healthy as possible. One of the best winter skincare tips is to apply beard oil regularly. This will help prevent dryness, while also making your beard look better and healthier overall.

Beard oils contain various vitamins and minerals that provide deep conditioning treatment for both your skin and hair follicles. They can also help fight off dandruff, as well as keep split ends at bay so that they don't have time to develop into full-on split ends (which are never fun).

Conclusion

A lot of men don’t do too much in the way of skincare, and their skin suffers because of it—especially in the winter. By simply adding some extra steps to your routine, you can help minimize damage from cold weather and keep your skin looking (and feeling) healthier.

So there you have it, six simple winter skincare tips for men. We hope this information was helpful, and that you now feel more confident about taking care of your skin regardless of the season. The most important thing to remember is that these winter skincare tips don’t only apply to winter—they can be used year-round!

