5 Best Exercise Habits to Lose Weight and Slow Down Aging

As you start to age, it is crucial to be mindful of staying physically and mentally fit to slow down aging and lose weight (if this is your fitness goal). This is because, with age, your metabolism reduces and you start to lose muscle mass, which makes it quite challenging to maintain weight and stay in shape. While you may follow different workout and diet routines, it is possible that you might get bored or not achieve the desired results. This is why it is important to follow certain exercise habits to boost your weight loss effectiveness while also slowing muscle aging.

By following these simple exercise habits, you might really start to see the difference in your body. Practicing these habits for a period of time will help you gradually see your body slim down and you'll also be able to maintain your muscle mass.

5 exercise habits to slow down aging and lose weight

Here are some of the best exercise habits to achieve a slimmer body and slow down aging.

1. Continue to lift weights

One of the most important exercise habits to follow to lose weight and slow down aging is lifting weights.

People after 50 assume that heavy-weight exercises are not for them. They make the mistake of focusing only on cardio and low-impact exercises. Although there are great undeniable benefits to cardio workouts, your body requires enough resistance and endurance to continue maintaining and developing your muscles. This can only happen when you lift weights regularly. Many physical therapists recommend using a weight that’s challenging in the 7 to 8-rep zone for the exercises.

Lift heavy weights to boost physical fitness. (Photo via Pexels/Kampus Production)

2. Consider HIIT

Incorporating HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) exercises into your workout routine is another one of the best exercise habits you must follow to shed kilos and maintain healthy aging. Besides losing speed and muscle endurance, your VO2 max (the maximum rate of oxygen consumption during physical exercise) also reduces with age.

Regular practice of HIIT exercises offers a plethora of advantages such as improved heart health, muscle development, and an enhanced VO2 max as well. Hence, it is recommended that you perform at least one or two HIIT sessions every week to boost your overall anaerobic fitness.

3. Try different rep ranges

To lose weight and enhance muscle gain as well, it is very important that you lift weights in a variety of rep ranges. It is important to note that the muscles respond to several reps, and thus, it is crucial to try different rep ranges to target all muscle fibers.

For instance, hamstrings get targeted well with lower reps, however, higher reps are productive for developing pecs. It is recommended that initially, you must start with 6 to 8 reps, and then move on to 10 to 12 while also increasing the weights if possible.

4. Include power training in your workouts

Another one of the best exercise habits to follow to slow down muscle aging is to include different power training and plyometrics exercises in your routine. These exercises will activate your nervous system and help you engage more muscle fibers throughout your workout session. Power training exercises will also enhance your speed and help you build more muscle mass. Some effective plyometric exercises that you can include in your routine are jump squats, medicine ball slams, box jumps, etc.

5. Add variety to your routine

When it comes to exercise, variety is significantly essential. If you start to feel like your exercise routine is falling and you are not getting the desired results, the best you can do is mix things up and try something new. To keep your workout routine interesting and effective, it is best to avoid practicing the same exercises day after day.

Instead, try performing different exercises throughout the week. For example, do cardio three days a week and then switch to weight training for one or two days. Step out of your comfort zone and go cycling, swimming or long walks. Try different styles of exercises to help you stay motivated and engaged.

Aside from these exercise habits, it is also important to be very mindful of your diet if you want to maintain your weight and slow aging.

Healthy and whole foods are the way to go when it comes to aging healthily and losing weight. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that you must consume more fruits, vegetables, lean protein, healthy fats, three ounces of whole-grain bread, pasta, or cereals and three servings of fat-free or low-fat dairy every day. You must avoid solid fats and also stay away from junk food, unhealthy fats, and refined sugars. Most importantly, you should keep your salt intake to a minimum, especially if you have blood pressure problems.

