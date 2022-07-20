6 Best HIIT Exercises for Women Who Want to Train Like an Athlete

HIIT exercises are one of the most effective ways to develop muscle endurance, burn calories and convert your body composition.

Not only do they help work up a sweat, but HIIT workouts are also an efficient and speedy way to tone up your entire body. These exercises help you train like an athlete and are an ideal choice for women with busy schedules, as you can get over with a HIIT session in just 30 minutes.

Benefits of HIIT Workout

HIIT training offers some impressive benefits, such as:

Enhances fat burning capacity

Improves overall cardiovascular fitness

Encourages weight loss and reduces body fat

Boosts flexibility, coordination and balance

Improves muscle mass by toning the body

Improves focus.

HIIT workouts generally comprise explosive, full-body exercises intended to level up your heart rate, get your body on fire and use up enough energy to help you experience the phenomenon called the 'afterburn' effect.

HIIT Exercises for Women

Here's a look at six effective HIIT exercises for women:

1) High Knee

Muscles worked: hamstrings, lower abs, glutes, calves, hip flexors and quads

Steps:

Keeping your legs at a shoulder-width distance, stand straight, and keep your gaze ahead.

Jump. Bring your left knee up to your chest, and put your foot back on the ground.

Jump again. Bring your right knee up till your chest level, and put your foot back on the floor.

Continue to do that alternately, and increase your speed.

You can keep your arms straight in front of you, and allow your knees to touch your palms.

2) Jump Squat

Muscles worked: quads, hamstrings, lower abs, glutes and calves

Steps:

Stand straight with your spine neutral, and keep your shoulder blades relaxed. Keep your legs at a shoulder distance, and make sure your feet are 45 degrees out.

Keeping your knees bent, hips back and both hands together at your chest, lower your body to a sitting position.

Push through your heels; get back up, and jump as high as you can. Simultaneously, push your hands on the sides, and land softly on the balls of your feet to prevent muscle strain.

Take the squatting position again, and repeat the exercise at a higher speed.

3) Jack Knife

Muscles worked: biceps, hamstrings, glutes, abs and quads

Steps:

Hold a light-moderate weight dumbbell in both hands, and sit straight on the floor.

Keep your feet together, bend your knees, and lean back to lift your feet off the ground.

Keep both your arms curled and close to your chest. Tighten your core muscles to balance your body, and extend your legs and arms straight at the same time.

Make sure you don’t touch your legs on the floor.

Lean back further, if needed, and breathe easily.

Return your legs and arms to the start, and continue the exercise at a faster pace.

4) Burpee

Muscles worked: abs, chest, calves, hamstrings, quads, shoulders, biceps, triceps, lats and glutes

Steps:

Take a partial squat position, and make sure to keep your back straight and your entire weight on your heels.

Your shoulders must be back and relaxed, buttocks out and both arms straight in the front.

Squat down; touch the ground with your palms, and simultaneously extend your legs behind into a push-up position.

Do a single push-up, and again take a squat position.

Bring both your legs together towards your palms to do a frog jump, and perform a jump squat by lifting your hands overhead.

Continue the pattern a few times, and increase your speed.

5) Battle Rope

Muscles worked: shoulders, biceps, upper back, chest, quads, hamstrings and glutes

Steps:

Position your feet at a shoulder-width distance, and hold a battle rope with its edge.

Keep your shoulders relaxed and chest out, and keep looking straight throughout the exercise.

Take a half squat position by bending your knees. Keep your forearms at a 90-degree angle with your upper arms and your elbows on the sides of your body.

Slam the rope on the ground with your right hand, and simultaneously do the same with your left hand.

Perform the movement at a faster pace; keep your shoulders back and back straight throughout the exercise.

6) TRX Pull-up

Muscles worked: shoulders, chest, lats and biceps

Steps:

Secure the TRX to a bar, and hold the handles by extending your arms.

Keep your glutes, legs and spine in a straight line, and move forward so that you are at a 45-degree angle with the floor.

Balance your body on your heels, and keep both your feet at a hip distance.

Curl your hands without bending your knees, and bring them towards your chest.

Breathe easily, and return to your initial position.

Continue the exercise for several reps.

Takeaway

The aforementioned HIIT exercises are perfect for women of all fitness levels and can be performed separately or in sets of three exercises. These workouts will help you train like an athlete, burn more calories and encourage you to become fitter and more active.

However, remember to warm up before starting HIIT exercises, as that'll prepare your body and mind for the workouts and help prevent injuries. Also, limit your HIIT sessions to two to three times a week to avoid burnout over training.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far