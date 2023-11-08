5 best New Balance 990 sneakers of all time 

The New Balance 990 sneakers were released almost forty years ago and have been cited as an inspiration for other sneakers over the years. The sneakers were originally released as high-performance running shoes but have grown to be utilized as lifestyle and street-style fashion pieces.

The four decades of existence have seen the sneakers undergo remixes and color treatments through myriads of collaborations and reiterations. Sneakerheads have referred to the iconic silhouette as the lifeblood and definition of the New Balance brand. New Balance has admitted to letting out new versions of the 990 sneakers every few years to preserve the sneakers from getting oversaturated and cope with changing trends and preferences.

From the 990v1 to the 990v5, below is a carefully curated list of some of the best 990 sneakers ever released.

Best New Balance 990 sneakers ever released

1. The 990v1

The990v1 (Image via New Balance)

This list will be incomplete without the Alpha of the 990 family. These OG New Balance 990v1 shoes were released in 1982 and were popular for their exquisite design and expensive price tag. These sneakers were the first running shoes to cost $100. The sneakers were on the high side, and for good reason. Featuring innovative technology and quality craftsmanship, these sneakers set the benchmark for future brand creations.

One of the hallmark designs of the OG 990 was the footbed, termed the "Motion Control Device." These OG shoes are not available for sale on any retail platform, although the modern remixes can be bought on Stock X for $200.

2. The 990v2

The 990v2 (Image via New Balance)

The follow-up to the iconic 990v1 came about in 1998, maintaining the understated elegance of the original with new twists of its own. The shoes were infused with an ABZORB midsole for shock absorption, a repurposed upper, and a new sole technology.

The 990v2 silhouette has been subject to a slew of remixes and collaborations over the years, including the famous Aime Leon Deore Fall/Winter 2019 iteration. These impressive shoes are dressed in a brown suede upper accented by mesh overlays and white laces.

The "N" logo is embroidered in grey on the shoes' waist. The sneakers are available for $329 on the official New Balance website.

3. The 990v3

The 990v3 (Image via Stock X)

The 990v3 was born in 2013 to celebrate the original silhouette's 30th anniversary. This innovative silhouette paved the way for the present 990 silhouette. The v3 introduced a predominantly mesh upper while retaining the pigskin paneling that has been around since the model's inception. The new iteration of this classic is dressed in a subdued green suede hue, gracing the side panels, toebox, and heel.

The "N' branding is placed in bold red, with the tongue branded with the brand name in red and white. The sneakers are available on Stock X for $150.

4. The 990V4

The 990V4 (Image via eBay)

The 990v4 was created in 2016 when the "dad shoe" trend started taking off. The model came with some adjustments of its own- the "N" logo was enlarged with the mesh upper, giving more room on the shoes' upper area. The purple colorway was released in June 2023 and features a rough suede upper placed atop the black mesh.

The laces are set in purple with the "N' logo distinguished in grey. The shoes are available for purchase on eBay for $460.

5. The 990v5

The 990v5 (Image via New Balance )

This model is considered the most structurally robust of all its predecessors. These sneakers are fitted with a tonal TPU power strap on the upper and crisp pigskin leather from its earlier models. The v5 also takes on an alternative "Slate Grey" color scheme, which is a first for the 990 models.

The highlight of the sneakers is the '360 reflectivity on the tongue and footbed. These sneakers were released in 2019 and sold for $175. They are available on Stock X for $160.

Sneakerheads looking for the best 990 sneakers to add to their collection can head to the relevant stores or websites for any of these impressive sneakers before they get sold out.