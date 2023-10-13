New Balance 990v4 “Olive Incense” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The New Balance 990v4 “Olive Incense” sneakers are set to be the latest gem in the brand's crown. New Balance, renowned for its innovative spirit and timeless designs, consistently merges classic sensibilities with modern aesthetics. The result is footwear that doesn't just look good but also feels great.

Exuding an exclusive colorway, the Olive Incense sneakers highlight the meticulous craftsmanship behind their creation. Priced at $210, this release likely won't stay on shelves for long. Those plotting to snag a pair should keep their eyes glued to NewBalance.com, where these kicks will make their grand debut.

New Balance 990v4 “Olive Incense” sneakers are reportedly coming in Winter 2023

Expand Tweet

Building on the success of their earlier collections, particularly the resurgence of the 998 in Season 3, Teddy Santis and New Balance have shifted their focus to contemporary offerings.

The 990v4, already a favorite among many sneakerheads, is now being introduced in a variety of hues, with the standout being the Olive Incense colorway that beautifully bridges the gap between the brand's classic shades and newer experimental tones.

Design details include premium suede elements

New Balance 990v4 “Olive Incense” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The New Balance 990v4 Olive Incense stands out with its delicate shade of green, which graces its premium suede and mesh elements. This soft hue is accented by tan trims, creating a striking visual contrast.

The off-white midsole adds a touch of elegance to the design. Neutrals play a significant role, with the renowned “N” logo, the heel tab, laces, and other branded elements oscillating between traditional white and silver.

Craftsmanship worth noting

The “MADE in USA” tag on the New Balance 990v4 highlights the brand's unwavering commitment to quality. This particular line, bearing the SKU: U990GT4, emphasizes domestic production, ensuring that each pair meets the brand's high standards.

Other details

New Balance 990v4 “Olive Incense” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The New Balance 990v4 Olive Incense sneakers are not just another addition to the brand's prolific lineup; they signify its tendency to seamlessly blend tradition with trend. Though their exact release date remains under wraps, fans are marking their calendars for Winter 2023.

As fans eagerly await their launch, there's a collective agreement that the New Balance 990v4 Olive Incense sneakers, with their perfect balance of style and substance, are set to redefine footwear aesthetics.