New Balance 998 Made in USA “White/Black” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

The classic sneaker that had withstood the test of time, the New Balance 998 Made in USA is set to make a comeback with the iconic black and white color duo. The sneaker has been around for decades and is just as relevant today as it was when it was first introduced. With its key feature, ABZORB cushioning, the sneaker model has become one of the highly coveted New Balance shoes for the sneakerheads.

The official release date for the New Balance 998 Made in USA “White/Black” is set to be September 21, 2023. The sneaker pair will be available only in men's sizes via the official website of New Balance for $190.

New Balance 998 Made in USA “White/Black” sneakers (Image via NB)

The story of the 998 begins in the late 1980s when it was first introduced. In 1989, New Balance launched the 990 series, which included the 990, 991, and 992 models, all of which were manufactured in the United States. The 998 was introduced in 1993, building upon the success of its predecessors.

What set the 998 apart, however, was its innovative technology, such as the patented ABZORB cushioning in the midsole. It provided superior shock absorption and comfort. Its sleek design with premium suede and mesh uppers, along with a distinctive reflective "N" logo on the sides, made it a favorite among sneakerheads.

The upcoming New Balance 998 Made in USA “White/Black” sneaker's dominating neutral color palette is complemented by a sequence of creamy white details. The mid-panel, lacing unit, inner lining, and heel tab are all dressed in white, while the "N" logo and any other branding or adjacent trims are highlighted in black.

New Balance described the shoe as an "embodiment of New Balance's timeless design and performance" innovation that is returning to the Made in USA 2023 lineup. The brand added that the 998, with its ABZORB cushioning, was a "revolutionary step forward" in shock absorption. The shoe also matched visually with a "sleek update to the classic 99X series look."

"The MADE in USA 998 features an OG grey colorway in a premium pigskin suede and mesh upper construction," New Balance noted.

New Balance has updated ABZORB technology over the years. It comes in multiple variations, including ABZORB SBS and ABZORB FL. ABZORB SBS is an engineered non-cellular elastomer designed to provide optimal shock absorption and no compression set. ABZORB FL makes use of DuPont Engage and Isoprene rubber for premier comfort and performance.

This new technology makes the New Balance 998 model more special. It combines foam and rubber to create a highly effective shock-absorbing system. ABZORB is a blend of foam cushioning and compression set, featuring rubber. It provides superior shock absorption and cushioning, making it ideal for athletic footwear.

In addition to all these features, the 998 sneaker model boasts several notable features that have contributed to its enduring popularity. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this iconic sneaker offers a combination of style, comfort, and performance. Its upper is constructed from premium suede and mesh materials, providing durability and breathability.

The New Balance 998 sneaker's overall design strikes a balance between retro charm and modern sophistication, making it a versatile choice for both athletic endeavors and casual fashion.

The sneaker will be available to buy on New Balance's website for $190 and only in men's sizes from Thursday, September 21, 2023.