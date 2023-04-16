Ronnie Fieg x Frank Lloyd Wright x New Balance 998 Broadcare city capsule sneakers: Release date and more details explored

The Ronnie Fieg x Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation x New Balance 998 "Broadcare City Capsule" is a collaboration between fashion designer Ronnie Fieg, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, and New Balance. The sneakers pay homage to Frank Lloyd Wright's utopian concept for Broadacre City and celebrate the 35th anniversary of the New Balance 998 silhouette.

There will be three different releases of the "Broadacre City" New Balance 998. On April 14, the collaboration will debut at KITH Tokyo, and on April 15, it will be released at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation's Taliesin West experience, located at 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd in Scottsdale, Arizona. On April 17, they will be accessible in all KITH stores and on their website as well.

The Ronnie Fieg x Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation x New Balance 998 "Broadcare City Capsule" will drop in two colorways

Both pairs of trainers have a white midsole as well as a white New Balance "N" logo. Ronnie Fieg dresses the running sneakers from the early 1980s in a variety of colors.

Light blue, salmon, brick red, and yellow are the main colors on the numerous panels of the shoe, which are covered entirely in suede. When the New Balance 998 was initially introduced, the color pallet was a wonderful way to reinterpret wild neon and unique designs that were prevalent in fashion throughout the decade.

Fieg said to Nice Kicks:

"Broadacre City isn’t a city at all, but a reimagining of how we could organize ourselves outside of dense urban environments; opting to live at a smaller scale among farms and forests, connecting with the land and with each other."

He continued:

"Broadacre was Wright’s way to address inequality, to distribute and use resources fairly, and to be gentler on the Earth. These kind of forward thinking ideas are what we need in today’s society more than ever."

The partnership between Ronnie Fieg, the renowned sneaker designer and founder of Kith, and New Balance has been one of the most successful collaborations in the sneaker industry. Since their first collaboration in 2011, the two brands have continued to produce innovative designs that have attracted a dedicated fan base.

Ronnie Fieg's unique design aesthetic and attention to detail, combined with New Balance's reputation for top-notch craftsmanship and comfort, has resulted in some of the most sought-after sneakers on the market. With each new release, the Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 998 partnership continues to push the boundaries of sneaker design and has become a staple of the sneaker community.

The new collaboration brings together Ronnie Fieg's design expertise, Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural legacy, and New Balance's reputation for quality craftsmanship. The result is a unique and stylish sneaker that pays tribute to the Broadacre City concept while incorporating modern design elements.

These sneakers are not only a work of art but are also a symbol of the partnership between the worlds of architecture, fashion, and footwear.

