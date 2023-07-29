New Balance 998 Made in USA “Grey/Cream” sneakers: Price and more details explored

New Balance 998, one of the most popular sneaker models from the Made in USA lineup, will soon arrive in a new dress-up.

The Made in USA 998 features premium suede, mesh, and pigskin suede upper construction, and is available in a variety of colorways, including a vibrant plum colorway and an OG grey colorway.

The new grey and cream colorway of New Balance 998 Made in USA will arrive sometime during the coming weeks, however, the official release date is still unknown.

The price for a pair is $210 and sneakerheads will be able to purchase the new pair via the official website of New Balance.

New Balance 998 Made in USA “Grey/Cream” sneakers feature the innovative EVA cushioning

NB 998 Made in USA “Grey/Cream” (Image via SBD)

A swarm of new hues of the New Balance 998 Made in USA has been witnessed by sneakerheads in the previous months of 2023. Along with many other elegant color schemes, the upcoming version of the sneaker will be available in a more subtle grey and cream color scheme.

The upcoming iteration of the NB 998 features a classic combination of grey, cream, and black tones, freshly created at the prestigious Made in USA factory in Boston.

It is made of high-quality materials like suede, textile, synthetic, and leather components and the midsole incorporates cutting-edge ABZORB technology, which improves sneaker cushioning.

These iconic sneakers are the perfect options for NB fans who are looking for the ideal blend of durability, stability, and luxurious EVA cushioning. The usage of special materials like polyurethane edges, made the sneaker model tough.

NB 998 Made in USA “Grey/Cream” (Image via SBD)

New Balance described the sneaker as:

"A true embodiment of New Balance's timeless design and performance innovation returns to the MADE in USA lineup. The original 998, released in 1993, was the first shoe to utilize ABZORB cushioning. This revolutionary step forward in shock absorption was matched visually with a sleek updating of the classic 99X series look."

One of the defining features of the New Balance 998 is its "Made in USA" label, which signifies that the sneakers are manufactured in the United States. New Balance has a long-standing tradition of producing some of its models domestically, and the "Made in USA" line represents the brand's commitment to quality production and supporting American manufacturing.

While the NB 998 was initially designed as a running shoe, its retro design and comfort made it popular as casual footwear. Sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts appreciated the classic and timeless style of the 998, contributing to its cult following.

The New Balance 998 incorporates the brand's signature EVA cushioning technology. This technology provides excellent support and stability, making the 998 a comfortable shoe for various activities.

In addition to EVA, the shoe also features ABZORB cushioning in the midsole, which is a foam-based cushioning material designed to absorb shock and provide enhanced comfort during activities like running or walking.

NB 998 Made in USA “Grey/Cream” (Image via SBD)

New Balance is known for its high-quality shoes that incorporate advanced technology while keeping its vintage vibe in the shoe. To know the official release date for the upcoming model, stay tuned!