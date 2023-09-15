5 best New Balance sneakers releasing in September 2023

A new month means a new roster from the New Balance house, and September is no exception. New Balance has stocked up some new launches this month, with some collaborations with Aime Leon Dore or Lindor.

This Boston-based shoe staple started the journey to provide better arch support for runners. Gradually, it flared out among the sneaker world with different types of shoes to cater to diverse audiences.

In 1961, the shoe juggernaut brought the first runner shoe, New Balance Trackster. The brand continued experimenting with its shoe section, bringing out several departments apart from running shoes. Big names like Rich Paul, Ronnie Fieg, and Concepts refine New Balance's creative lab. The dad shoe fad in 2020 also replenished the brand's fame once again.

We have listed down the top five September launches from the brand below.

From the NB Numeric 480 to the BB550: Top 5 New Balance launches in September

1) Andrew Reynolds x New Balance Numeric 480

NB Numeric series was introduced to serve the skaters' feet in 2013, and last year, the veteran skater Andrew Reynolds joined the creative team to launch his shoreline. The coupled endeavor of the two will hit the shoe shelves on September 15 in a sturdy silhouette.

A combination of mesh, leather, and synthetic silhouette, the new skater shoe comes from the Numeric series 480 library. The minimalistic aesthetics fell on the brown and black upper, where the sole is painted black. On the lateral side is the white signature N emblem. The lace takes the white hues to highlight the dark upper.

One can get the sneaker from the NB website and the selected retail stores for $100.

2) New Balance Lindor 2 Vintage Puerto Rico Colorway

NB Lindor 2 Vintage Puerto Rico Colorway ( image via NB)

The second iteration of NB Lindor 2 comes in a Puerto Rico colorway to pay homage to Hispanic Heritage Month. The shoe line was created when the legendary baseball player Francisco Lindor joined hands with the brand in 2017.

The new rendition comes in two variations - the lifestyle and the athletic version. The sky blue-hued upper gets the white splash on its sole, whereas the red tincture on the quarter side creates a serene, sporty look. The white belt strap hugs the upper and provides more support during heavy pressure.

The sneaker will hit the store on September 15 for $110. At the same time, the athlete version will cost $120 and $130.

3) New Balance Made in USA 996 V4

NB Made in USA 996 V4 ( image via NB)

This pair comes from the Aime Leon Dore collaboration with the brand from the 990 series. With a pale yellow silhouette, this pair gets the creative touches from Teddy Santis.

The breathable mesh leather featured silhouette is tinted in sulfur yellow, green, and white. The cream-hued tongue gets the NB branding etch in red tincture, whereas the green N lettering looks pretty cool on the yellow upper. The midsole is constructed in three colors- white, tan, and green where the black slender outsole completes the look.

The shoe was live on the Aime Leon Dore website from August 25, but the Boaton-based sneaker brand launched the pair for $190 on its website on September 7.

4) New Balance BB550 X Thisisneverthat

After the hiatus, the brand launched another collaboration with Korean brand Thisisneverthat. In September, the Boston-based sneaker mogul brought another iteration of the 550 model. Dark Brown, green, and lavender - three colorways can be seen in this rendition.

The leather silhouette is clubbed on the thick, simple black outsole, creating different paneling designs on the upper. Another layer of the same-hued leather on the mudguard panel creates an asymmetric pattern. The cobranding can be seen on the tongue and heel in embroidery work.

The shoe is live from September 7, and one can cop it for $130.

5) New Balance 576 "Contemporary Luxe"

New Balance 576 "Contemporary Luxe" ( Image via NB)

The last recommendation comes from the NB 576 UK series in the " Contemporary Luxe" colorway. With bespoke craftsmanship and luxe touches, the pair comes in classic silhouettes of the brand.

In the nubuck upper of the sneaker is the ENCAP midsole. The sneaker is painted in a white and grey undertone. However, the tan-hued border accentuates the panels on the upper. The " Made in UK" is embroidered on the padded tongue with NB 576 lettering.

This pair will be launched on September 21 for $256. However, sneakerheads from the UK and Europe can cop this pair at its launch.

The sneaker juggernaut has slated several launches in September, some of which have hit the stores. The new month's list guides for the sneakerhead to enrich their sneaker collection.