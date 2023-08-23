New Balance 480 " Rust/Navy" colorways: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

There is some good news for New Balance numeric sneakers lovers. The brand has released two new colorways. On the classic NB silhouette, these two pairs feature a modern twist.

As a skateboard shoe, New Balance Numeric won hearts. The numeric series was launched as a skateboard shoe that aimed to accentuate more on performance. With better breathability, strong grip, and Jamie Thomas' design, the numeric series stands out among other skateboard sneakers.

On the same silhouette, the new iteration is back in navy blue and rust colorways. It is adorned in the old 480 model. These new pairs have hit New Balance stores and some selected retailers. It retails $100.

The New Balance Numeric series has Jamie Thomas' artistic touches

New Balance established itself as a basketball hardcourt staple, along with being great runner shoes, but the company had difficulty entering the skate market, even after several attempts. In 2010, this Boston-based company released the V74 and V45, hoping that these designs would break into the surfing market, but it did not do well.

Later the brand collaborated with Black Box, professional skateboarder Jamie Thomas' company, which marked the new beginning of the skate shoe evolution for the company.

In 2012, NB announced their first skate shoe which was designed in collaboration with Black Box, and the next year, they launched their first collaborative skate sneaker. On the shoe launch, the CEO of New Balance said:

“New Balance is proud to work on the New Balance Numeric skate footwear line together with Black Box. As one of the most authentic and talented skate companies in the industry, Black Box offers industry expertise and a strong commitment to the specialized retail trade, which is a good fit with our 107-year-old tradition of producing technical performance products for athletes.We are proud to be the only large company that manufactures over 4 million pairs of sports shoes per year in the USA, or stitches them together there, which represents a limited percentage of our sales. When the domestic market value reaches at least 70%, we will label our shoes ‘Made in the USA. "

For this new series, the brand decided to keep the name in numeric, and it is called NB#. Westlife Distribution, a California-based brand is responsible for its creative production and design. However, the marketing team of the brand has numerous contributions since it first launched in January.

The Boston-based brand shared their new launch campaign with skater Ryon Lay, who wore the Navy blue colorway, on Instagram.

However, the sneaker is made of fuel cell foam backed sole along with the layered toe cap.

With the white rubber sole, the upper featured suede and leather in the rust and navy blue tincture. The open-toe case has a perforation design where the painted leather layering brings the retro 480 design.

The white N logo on the lateral side is etched on the same shape panel where the padded ankles are designed to provide more comfort during intense moves. with the blue outsole, the sneaker has branding on its padded tongue in maroon.

Another NB logo is etched on the insole where the visible stitch can be seen on the midsole, providing the retro 480 vibes. The shoe has been released in the NB stores and at several selected stores. Sneakerheads can buy it for $100.