New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 "Blue Bottle Coffee" sneakers: Release time, release date, and more details explored

The Fresh Foam X 1080v12 is the latest model of New Balance's popular running shoe line and soon a new iteration of the sneaker model will see a release. New Balance is known for its sturdy and comfortable sneaker models. When it comes to running shoes, NB offers some of the best in the market and the Fresh Foam X sneaker models are one of them.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 "Blue Bottle Coffee" sneakers will be released at 12 am ET on August 1, 2023, at a price of $179.99. Foam X 1080v12 "Blue Bottle Coffee" will be available only in women's sizes via the official New Balance website and other selected NB sneakers retailers.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 "Blue Bottle Coffee" sneakers will come in women's sizes

New Balance 1080v12 "Blue Bottle Coffee" sneakers (Image via NB)

The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 features a redesigned sole unit that incorporates the Fresh Foam X material. The material is known for its softness and responsiveness. The shoe offers a plush and comfortable ride, with ample cushioning under the heel, thanks to the 36mm of foam material used in the full-length midsole.

Compared to its predecessor, the v11, some reviewers have noted that the v12 feels firmer, but still provides a supportive and stable platform for long-distance runs. The Fresh Foam X technology used in the shoe's midsole helps absorb shock and reduce stress on the feet and joints, making it a great choice for runners seeking comfort and support.

With its lightweight mesh upper and no-sew overlays, the Fresh Foam X 1080v12 offers a combination of breathability and durability. When compared to standard dyeing procedures, the dope-colored knit tongue and upper are dyed utilizing methods that cut water consumption by a minimum of 80% per yard.

Fresh Foam X midsole foam gives the most cushioning Fresh Foam wear for excellent comfort, with roughly 3% bio-based materials. To help lower carbon impact, bio-based material is generated from renewable resources. The hypoknit upper is designed to offer stretch and support in strategic positions. Flex zones and underfoot cushioning are incorporated with pressure-balancing materials.

The 1080v12 is New Balance's premium daily trainer, designed with comfort in mind from top to bottom. It delivers a soft and cushioned ride, making it suitable for daily training and easy runs. The main reason behind this is the Fresh Foam X technology.

Fresh Foam X is the main attraction of this shoe. It is designed to provide a plush and responsive ride, helping to absorb shock and reduce stress on the feet and joints. The midsole of the shoe is made of a blend of EVA foam, which is known for its softness and responsiveness.

The Fresh Foam X midsole is designed to be resilient and bouncy, providing good energy return while still being comfortable and durable. The midsole is also rocker-shaped, which helps to promote a smooth and efficient stride. The Fresh Foam X 1080v12 represents a consistent progression of the model's signature qualities.

Fresh Foam X 1080v12, the high-tech New Balance women's special shoe dressed in Blue Bottle Coffee color palate will be available tomorrow. Sneakerheads can keep an eye on the website to grab the first pair of the upcoming shoe right at 12 am ET on August 1, 2023.