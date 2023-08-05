thisisneverthat x New Balance 550 sneaker collection: Everything we know so far

thisisneverthat and New Balance are ready with yet another collaboration that offers three new iterations of New Balance 550. thisisneverthat is a contemporary Korean streetwear label that has collaborated with New Balance on several silhouettes in the past.

The two brands have a strong relationship, and it appears to be growing stronger with each collaboration. Their collaborative works are highly coveted by sneakerheads as they always deliver something unique and classy.

This time, the two brands have worked on the New Balance 550 sneaker model, giving them a monochromatic look with three colorways. The sneaker label hasn't disclosed any official details regarding the collection yet like the release date and pricing details. However, an Instagram user, Le Syndrome Official Instagram has revealed the first look of the shoes via the Instagram story.

thisisneverthat x New Balance 550 sneaker collection features brown, green, and pink colors

thisisneverthat is quite well-known for its sneaker collaborations, having previously worked with companies such as Clarks Originals, Converse, and New Balance. Its partnership with New Balance has become stronger as they have collaborated on a variety of models, including the 1906, 860v2, and 2002R. And now it appears that a collaboration between thisisneverthat and New Balance 550 is in the works, since early photographs of the pair have appeared on our radar.

The thisisneverthat x New Balance 550 was first teased in the month of April 2023 and comes in three different hues - brown, pink, and green. Their canvas upper is covered with a single hue and the black detailing can be noticed on the laces, sole, and the leather "N" branding. Furthermore, the name "thisisneverthat" appear on the tonal, co-branded tongue labels of all three variants. All these detailings can be observed from the surfaced first look of the shoe.

The New Balance 550 was originally released as a basketball shoe under the model name 'P550'. It was designed as a low-top alternative to the high-cut basketball shoes that were more common at the time, in 1989.

New Balance, known for its expertise in running footwear, has ventured into different types of athletic shoes over the years. The 550 showcases the brand's versatility and commitment to efficiency. Speaking about it, the brand stated:

"The original 550 debuted in 1989 and made its mark on basketball courts from coast to coast. After its initial run, the 550 was filed away in the archives, before being reintroduced in limited-edition releases in late 2020, and returned to the full-time lineup in 2021, quickly becoming a global fashion favorite. The 550’s low top, streamlined silhouette offers a clean take on the heavy-duty designs of the late ‘80s, while the dependable leather upper construction is a classic look in any era."

After its initial release, the New Balance 550 faded into obscurity for several decades. However, in recent years, the 550 has regained its place in the market due to its classic design and subtle creativity, making it among the highly coveted sneaker models of the brand.

Considering the first look of the thisisneverthat x New Balance 550 sneaker collection, it can be said that the three pairs look very attractive. However, neither of the brands has officially announced anything regarding the launch so far.