New Balance, a prominent footwear brand, concreted its roots in the footwear industry with its exceptional yields that take care of the feet and are also a great addition to the lifestyle section. The success tale of the brand includes the necessity, innovation, and positive mindset that drives the brand to thrive in the competitive market.

While other athlete footwear brands expand their product array with apparel and accessories, New Balance remains steadfast to the sneakers and focuses on its upgradation. Big names like Emily Ratajowski, Kourtney Kardashian, etc., have publically expressed their admiration for New Balance Sneakers, further solidifying the brand's reputation.

New Balance has a thriving array of sneakers catering to different preferences. Moreover, some of its footwear collections demand $115 or less than that. It will take a lot of work to select the best one, encompassing all the NB features at affordable prices.

So, the Sportskeeda team has picked the best five cheap New Balance sneakers to avail in 2023.

From NB 574 to NB 327: 5 cheapest New Balance sneakers to avail in 2023

1) The running shoe at $75

New Balance Dynasoft Nitrel V5 is an exceptional running shoe that offers great value for its price. Featured with an engineered mesh silhouette and no visible stitching, the sneaker is lightweight, easily breathable, and versatile.

The sneaker encompasses the 8 mm smooth sole unit that feels comfortable from heel section to unit. The infusion of the midsole enhances the snug experience while its cushion facility ameliorates the responsive performance.

Lightly padded and TPU-featured layers on the upper protect the feet during adverse weather. The sneaker's price is suggested at $75, which is a great deal.

2) The comfortable lifestyle shoe at $90

The New Balance 574 is undeniably one of the brand's renowned and best-selling sneakers. With its distinctive array of colorways and its focus on providing exceptional comfort, it has become dear to most sneakerheads.

The shoe is designed with a suede upper, enhancing the breathability and the touches of style. In addition, the white swathe on the toe case adds more breathability options while creating a great style. Meanwhile, the sole section protects the legs from shock absorption.

This comfortable shoe costs $90 and is available at the NB website.

3) The chic sneaker at $100

The New Balance 327 is a truly captivating sneaker line, drawing inspiration from 1970s aesthetics. This inspiration is evident in its design, which features a unique and retro-inspired look. Additionally, the use of premium materials adds to the overall appeal of the shoe, making it a compelling choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

The most enticing part of the sneaker is its studded outsole that stretches up to the heel section. The upper is crafted with the amalgamation of nylon and suede to enhance breathability and durability, while the oversized N logo adds an iconic look to the shoe.

The shoe's retail price is $100, and one can buy it from the NB stores.

4) It-girl's favorite sneaker at $100

The footwear industry witnesses the surges of sneakers as the shoe trends in the fashion realm. From the fashion capitals like Milan or Paris, a pair of chunky sneakers became a staple of global street fashion. The New Balance 530, with its chunky and distinctive design, became one of the dear shoe options among fashion enthusiasts.

Beyond its design, the shoe has an extraordinary technical infusion that provides a more comfortable experience. The midsole, integrated with ABZORB technology, furnishes better resistance, while the leather construction on the upper reflects the retro look.

This trendy sneaker is also available for $100 at the NB and retail stores.

5) The durable sneaker at $90

The Numeric JF 306, Jamie Foy's signature sneaker line, is a remarkable choice for individuals seeking durable yet affordable sneakers. The design of this sneaker is distinct and appealing, showcasing unique aesthetics and making it a standout option in the sneaker world.

The Numeric JF306, with its low profile design, features a mesh and suede upper that adds to its aesthetic appeal and enhances breathability and durability. The vulcanized outsole provides a broader base, ensuring stability and grip. Additionally, the infused insole enhances comfort, making it one of the popular choices among sneakerheads.

With an array of colorways, this sneaker is available for $90.

The Boston-based brand New Balance offers a diverse range of shoes with various designs, colors, and features, ensuring they serve people within their budget. Those who, however, seek affordable options from the brand can consider the list mentioned above.