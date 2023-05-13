Poets x New Balance Numeric "Tiago Lemos 1010" sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, New Balance, is collaborating with the New York-based skateboarding label Poets to launch brand-new makeover of its iconic Tiago Lemos 1010 sneaker model. The beloved Tiago Lemos 1010 silhouette was designed by the NB label inspired by the 90s for the well-known pro skater Tiago Lemos.

The upcoming collaborative makeover, dubbed the NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010, is celebrating the skateboarding spirit, as it perfectly blends the heritage of skate brand with the NB designs. The collaborative makeover is kept classy and neutral.

The upcoming NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010 sneakers are slated to be released on the e-commerce site of Poet on May 15, 2023, which will be followed by a much wider and global release of the sneakers via the e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on May 22.

More about upcoming Poets x New Balance Numeric "Tiago Lemos 1010" sneakers

Upcoming Poets x New Balance Numeric "Tiago Lemos 1010" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, New Balance, has been riding off the success of their collaborative efforts in 2023. They have presented multiple impactful collaborations focusing on increasing their streetwear offerings.

The label has been one of the major players in the sneaker industry by giving offerings in collaboration with the likes of Teddy Santis, Aime Leon Dore, Madewell and Action Bronson.

The latest to join the fray is Poets, which is focusing on resurrecting the lost Tiago Lemos 1010. The silhouette has garnered the attention of sneakerheads globally with their minimalistic yet timeless designs. The site introduces the collaboration as follows:

"New Balance has a revered history of making technical performance footwear to meet the needs of professional athletes. New Balance Numeric continues this tradition with the 1010, our most technically advanced skate shoe to date. The 1010 features a full-length dual-density FuelCell midsole, for propulsive underfoot cushioning."

The site adds:

"An upper harnessing FantomFit and anatomical inner heel pods provide a secure lockdown fit. The 1010 blends New Balance and skate heritage perfectly for confidence both on and off the board. The 1010 is the signature model of Tiago Lemos."

The iconic Poets label was founded by the legendary skateboarder Gino Iannucci in 2002. Soon, the label developed its name from Long Island, in Poet's corner, where each corner has a street named after the beloved 19th century poet.

The latest collaborative shoe is a celebration of the time and comes clad in a neutral color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a mix of leather, mesh and suede. The base of the shoe features white mesh and leather material, which is overlaid with sail-hued hairy suede material.

The sail-hued suede overlays are placed on the mid panels, mudguards and the heel counters. More details are added on the otherwise neutral colorway with the addition of bold black piping, which is accentuated on the toe boxes, heel, sockliners and the legendary "N" branding logos on the lateral profiles.

Co-branding details are added with the "POETS" branding added on the heels and insoles. The look is finished off with black rubber outsoles. One can avail the sneakers for $120.

